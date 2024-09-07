Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Trump's Momentum

This week is clearly a turning point in the campaign. After weeks of unprecedented positive coverage along with the Democratic National Convention, the polls are tightening again. It looks like Kamala Harris got little to no bounce from the convention, and her odds of winning the election are tanking.

So, it looks like Trump's got the momentum again. And now we have a debate coming up next week... or do we? Anyway, here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA: Another Russia hoax is brewing.

TRIGGERED: The Lincoln Project has a hissy fit over RFK Jr.'s Trump endorsement.

OCTOBER SURPRISE: Hollywood to put out an anti-Trump biopic before the election.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Is Kamala worried about losing this blue state?

NICE TRY: Kamala's latest trick to avoid press questions fooled no one.

TWISTE: More of the trans-identifying Nashville shooter's manifesto has been released.

THE CONSTITUTION: Its survival is on the ballot in November.

THE DEBATE COMETH?

The first debate was supposed to be this week on Fox News, but Kamala bailed and Trump did a town hall instead. Will she show up at the ABC News debate next week?

PREDICTION: Frank Luntz predicts who will lose the debate.

PANIC AT KAMALA HQ: The lost on live mics for the debate, and have to retool their strategy.

SIDEWAYS: Kamala’s debate prep doesn’t appear to be going well.

WILL SHE BAIL?: It sure looks like she was laying the groundwork to back out.

INTERFERENCE: ABC News will allegedly change the rules of the debate to help Kamala.

THEATER: It’s a fight of style as much as substance.

BOMB OR BACK OUT?: Which is the politically safer move for Kamala?

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

SCOTT PINSKER: No Offense, but Atheism Is a Really Stupid Philosophy.

DAVID HARSANYI: Kamala Harris's Banana Republic on Free Speech.

CHRIS QUEEN: The UK Is Struggling With EV Mandates. It Could Happen Here, Too..

STEPHEN KRUISER: More Than Anything, Survival of the Constitution Is on the Ballot in 2024.

ROBERT SPENCER: Okay, Old Joe Biden Has Dementia, But Does the Entire State Department Have It, Too?

STEPHEN GREEN: Harris's New Trick to Avoid Reporters Backfires Spectacularly.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: 'Alexa, Why Are You a Communist,' and How Many More Democrats Have Ties to Bolshie Spies?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Media Lies Add Up.

VIP

THIS QUESTION: Why doesn’t anyone ask Kamala if she’ll accept the election results?

BIG MISTAKE: Picking Tim Walz may have doomed her campaign.

NUTRITION: Nothing is immune from going woke.

THANK A FOUNDER FATHER: Why Trump is still favored to win the election.

CARTOON

Kamala is definitely afraid of debating Donald Trump next week.

