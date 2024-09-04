'Alexa, Why Are You a Communist,' and How Many More Democrats Have Ties to Bolshie Spies?

Kevin Downey Jr. | 12:58 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

I see Alexa as a communist spy and have never understood why anyone would allow one or more of these plastic pinkos into their homes.

FACT-O-RAMA! Amazon refers to Alexa as a "virtual assistant" that answers questions, reports the news, and will play songs you request. It also listens to everything you say.

I wonder if people would agree with me if "Alexa" were given a more appropriate name.

"Stalin, what's the weather like today?" 

"Beria, who won the 1978 World Series?"

"Mao, play The Beatles."

Alexa is no longer just a spy; it is now also a propagandist for the globalists looking to brainwash us with artificial intelligence (AI) in the comfort and privacy of our own homes. Imagine the convenience of becoming a violent, radicalized bolshie while sitting on the toilet.

By now, you've likely seen the video of a woman asking Alexa why she should vote for Donald Trump and then posing the same question about Kamala Harris. The answers shouldn't surprise you since Alexa is an Amazon product and Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, is a seething pinko.

Amazon referred to this blatant attempt to drill propaganda into our heads as an "error," but that's what tyrants do when caught subjecting We the People to an in-home personal re-education device.

I imagine Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) is too busy offering lucrative, no-bid contracts to her donors to sit through an indoctrination lesson from an Amazon hockey puck. Fortunately for her, she did have a Chinese spy working as her deputy chief of staff to push her in the direction China wanted her to wander.

Linda Sun, who worked for then-governor Andrew Cuomo and later for Hochul, pushed for COVID masks and various other related medical items, 70% of which are made in China, on behalf of our communist enemies in Beijing. Sun's husband opened a "shady" medical equipment company during the COVID-19 pandemic and cashed in on the bat-stew flu buffoonery.

Hochul, who now claims to be "furious" over Sun's commie machinations, also appears to have done exactly what the Chinese wanted her to do.

FACT-O-RAMA! On Dec. 13, 2021, Hochul declared that New Yorkers had to wear a mask or produce a vaccine passport when indoors everywhere in the state. The Cochrane Library would later report that masks made "little to no difference" in stopping the spread of  COVID. An estimated 1.6 billion masks ended up in the oceans just in 2020 and will take 450 years to biodegrade. Where are the enraged, climate-obsessed  prairie fairies?

Hochul is the most recent Democrat to get caught with a communist in her midst.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was famously busted for visiting "Pound Town" with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang. Former California senator/cryptkeeper Dianne Feinstein's chauffeur of 20 years was accused of being a spook for China.

Bernie Sanders spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. Tim Walz has spent so much time in China that he is currently under investigation by the Oversight Committee to see how deep his ties to Beijing go.

Related: Want Spies With That? Chinese and Iranian Moles Are Posing As DoorDash Drivers

I texted a friend who has Alexa on her phone and asked her to enquire about her pocket progressive, "Alexa, how many Democrats have Chinese spies working with them?"

Alexa responded, "I'm not quite sure how to help you with that."

I'm not quite sure I believe this digital dystopian nonsense we call Alexa.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

Category: COLUMNS

