The Biden Admin Is Preparing to Cast Doubt on a Trump Victory With New Russia Claims

I'm old enough to remember that as soon as Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, the mainstream media declared it the "most secure" election in history.

Today, Kamala Harris's lead in the polls is dwindling, and Trump is now favored in Nate Silver's election model. So naturally, it's time to stir up a Russian interference narrative.

According to a report from CNN, the Biden-Harris administration plans to accuse Russia of a sustained effort to influence the 2024 presidential election. This alleged campaign involves Kremlin-run media and other online platforms targeting U.S. voters with disinformation.

It’s expected the US will make a series of moves on Wednesday aimed at addressing the Kremlin’s efforts including the White House publicly condemning the actions and the Justice Department announcing law enforcement action targeting the covert Russian campaign, the sources said. RT, the Russian state media network, is a major focus of the US announcement, the sources said. US officials see the Russian outlet as a key piece of Kremlin propaganda efforts. The Russian disinformation operation is being laundered through both Americans and non-American voices, four of the sources said. Taken together, the actions would be the Biden administration’s most significant public response yet to alleged Russian influence operations targeting American voters. After the US accused Iran of trying to hack both the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns last month, Wednesday’s expected actions are a reminder that US officials continue to see Russia as a prominent foreign influence threat to November’s election, the sources said. On Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland will host a meeting of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force that will be attended by senior law enforcement leaders, including FBI Director Christopher Wray.

How bad must Kamala Harris's internal polling numbers be if they're pulling this garbage on us now?

According to the report, the Biden-Harris administration is set to accuse the Social Design Agency — a Russian firm already sanctioned for running fake news sites in Europe — of meddling in the upcoming 2024 election. This move is part of a broader campaign to target RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which has long been criticized for advancing the Kremlin's agenda.

The Justice Department’s previous actions against RT, including forcing it to register as a foreign agent and accusing one of its employees of running a disinformation network, seem to have set the stage for this new round of accusations.

Wednesday’s expected announcements would be the second major effort by the Biden administration to blunt RT’s influence in as many months. In July, the Justice Department accused an RT employee of being involved in a scheme that used a network of about 1,000 social media accounts to pose as US residents to spread disinformation about the Ukraine war and other topics. US officials accuse the Kremlin of financing the scheme; a Kremlin spokesperson denied the allegation.

It’s almost as if the administration is suggesting that any drop in Kamala Harris’s poll numbers might be the result of Russian machinations rather than just the usual ebb and flow of electoral politics. Remember how many on the left claimed that a bunch of Russian-made memes swayed the election for Trump in 2016? It's hard not to see this new action by the Biden-Harris administration as simply an attempt to lay the groundwork for disputing Trump's victory in November.