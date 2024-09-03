More of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto Has Been Released

It's been nearly a year and a half since a transgender-identifying woman killed six innocent people, including three children, at the Covenant School in Nashville. We've known about the existence of the shooter's manifesto, but it quickly became clear that there was a concerted effort by local and federal law enforcement to keep the manifesto from the public.

However, The Tennessee Star has released 90 pages of the manifesto, including some never-before-seen pages.

To say that the details are disturbing is an understatement. The outlet notes that "Rather than an ideologically driven composition, the 'manifesto' [...] is better understood as a collection of writings in which Hale sporadically wrote her thoughts in the months and years preceding her devastating attack." The passages on these pages prove that transgenderism is a mental illness.

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old biological woman who identified as a “transgender man,” wrote about her desire for “a boy body in heaven” and a yearning for “brown love.”

“If God won’t give me a boy body in heaven then Jesus is a f****t,” Hale wrote in one passage.

In another entry, Hale remarked, “Brown love is the most beautiful kind.”

Hale also questioned, “Why does my brain not work right?” and concluded that it was because she was "born wrong," expressing despair that “Nothing on earth can save me… never ending pain. Religion won’t save.”

In various entries that referenced her mental health, Hale confirmed her desire to transition genders, revealed a purported autism diagnosis, claimed she was not “bi-polar,” and wrote that she once called a phone number associated with a Suicide Prevention Helpline five times in one day. Hale also referenced her therapist in a possible allusion to her status as a 22-year mental health patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), where police documents obtained by The Star reveal she was twice evaluated for commitment.

The Star continues:



In other entries, Hale wrote extensively about her gender identity, including a three-page entry the killer titled, “My Imaginary Penis,” in which she wrote about expressing sexual fantasies with stuffed animals. “I can pretend to be them [and] do the things boys do [and] experience my boy self as Tony,” wrote Hale, adding that she became engrossed in the activities and lost track of time. “God, I am such a pervert,” she wrote. “I waste too much time in my fantasies.” Hale also wrote various entries about the attack she planned at the Covenant School, revealing she considered several dates before settling on March 27.

According to the report, law enforcement also seized around 20 additional journals that Hale wrote over a 15-year period from 2007 to 2022, totaling about 1,000 pages. Something tells me that it will be a long time before we see those — if we ever do.

In a statement, the editor of Tennessee Star maintains that the pages were acquired legally and insists they are authentic.

We legally obtained this handwritten journal – which we refer to as The Covenant Killer’s 2023 Journal to distinguish it from the many journals written by Hale prior to 2023 – in early June of 2024 from a source familiar with the MNPD investigation. We believe it to be authentic. In addition to our belief, the journal was confirmed as authentic in court by a Metro Nashville Government lawyer in attendance at a June 2024 court hearing, and in a court filing submitted on June 14, 2024 by MNPD Lieutenant Alfredo Alevado.

The pages that have been released reveal how transgender ideology fueled her mental anguish and how this dangerous ideology twisted her mind, driving her toward violence.

This is why the left didn't want her manifesto released.