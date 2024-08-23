The Morning Briefing: Harris's Acceptance Speech Was a Cliché Lib Facebook Post

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lerzwypol was as surprised as anyone that his Liverwurst-Cheetos Bundt Delight was the talk of the Abe Vigoda Memorial Claymation Festival.

Advertisement

The bad people are gone. The Democratic National Convention may be over, but our "let's get through this together" Comrade Kamala DNC special goes on. You can help us keep humming along like a well-oiled, commie fighting machine when you join our VIP family. When you subscribe and use the promo code FIGHT, you'll get an enormous 60% discount. Sign up for VIP Gold (around $3 a month) this morning and you can join me and my friend and co-host Stephen Green for our legendary live chat, "Five O'Clock Somewhere." It's a like a conservative theme cruise without the motion sickness. Help us to help send Kamala Harris back to California for good!

Well, we made it through that. My colleagues and I form a kind of professional support group for one another whenever we liveblog a Dem festival of lies. An honest ad person would pitch this DNC with something like, "Now With 90% More Falsehood!" Beyond getting names correct during introductions, I'm not sure if any truths were uttered last night.

I'm going to air some familiar gripes about all of what went on because I want the intergalactic aliens who discover my body of work a thousand years from now to have a clear picture of just how awful the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media were.

Yeah, I think goals are important.

The almost complete lack of fact-checking when the Democrats hemorrhage lie after lie is appalling. It always is but, as I wrote in my latest VIP column, the sheer volume of lies during the Kamala coronation is like nothing I've ever seen.

Advertisement

During the Republican National Convention, everyone but the lighting technicians were fact-checked by the Dem lapdogs in the MSM. If Donald Trump says that he had a cheeseburger for lunch, The New York Times and The Washington Post each dispatch a team of 10 reporters to verify his claim.

Last night, lies were repeated about Trump and Putin, Trump and J6, Trump and, well, everything. There was a very good chance that after each mention of Trump's name, a lie would follow.

When the voteless anointee Kamala Harris took the stage to formally accept her latest stroke of good fortune, she kept the lies going.

Because she's a dullard, Harris wasn't even able to come up with some new lies of her own. She just reflexively belched out one tired untruth after another. Imagine reading a low-info lib Facebook screed that's accompanied by narration and you'll have a sense of what Madame Veep's speech was like.

After a night filled with toxic mendacity, Harris looked at the camera, put on her practiced earnest face, and promised to be a president for all Americans. Especially once the reeducation camps are up and running.

OK, I made that last line up. It's one of those sarcastic things of mine that will probably come true though.

Oh, they couldn't shut up about their love of abortion last night, so Harris won't be a president for any Americans who happen to be in the womb while she's in office.

Harris's speech was a fact-challenged diatribe against Donald Trump that offered little in the way of policy vision beyond sucking up to the teachers' unions that fund the Democratic Party. And the relentless assault on the unborn, of course. She could have tweeted some bullet points and spared America the torturous sound of her nasally voice. It was a tweet that put her in this position, so we know that the Dems aren't afraid of conducting important business on X.

Advertisement

Honestly, I was dreading having to pay attention to an entire evening of the DNC for the liveblog. Now I'm glad I did. Even if the Harris-Walz (sounds like a paint store) ticket gets a convention bounce in the polls, I feel a little better about things than I have for the last couple of weeks. The MSM will obviously go all-in on selling the unifier fiction, but I'm not sure they'll find as many buyers after the way that they burned people with the same story about Joe Biden.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Untested. Unprepared. Ready to Do as She’s Told on Day One

A blast, as always. LIVE BLOG: The DNC Grand Finale

Dems Are Panicking About RFK Jr. Potentially Endorsing Trump

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. AYKM? Boeing Official Not Surprised Starliner Is Stuck in Orbit

UK Government Condemns Misogyny, Releasing 5,000 Convicts to Make Room for Anti-Migrant Protesters

Another Trump Would-Be Assassin Is on the Run in Arizona

All the Government You Can Pay For

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. 'They Completely Smashed It!' Ukraine's Big Day of Airstrikes Is a Hit in Russia

After a Six-Month Investigation, British Police Determine That Silent Prayer Is Not a Crime. Or Is It?

Advertisement

The Other Problem With Gaza

PBS's Failed Attempt to Cook Up a New Trump Scandal Shows Again How the Media is Worse Than Useless

NOW They Tell Us: State-Run Media Admits Kamala Insiders Lied All Along About Joe's Dementia

J6 Prisoner for 3+ Years With No Trial Gets News That Feds Aren't Done Torturing Him

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People

What the Hell Fell Out of Nancy Pelosi's Pants When She Walked Onto the DNC Stage

Manhunt Ends for Potential Trump Assassin in Arizona

Trump's Border Visit Features Family Members of Those Murdered by Illegal Immigrants

Georgia Democrat Almost Gets It Right on Reducing Accidental Gun Deaths Among Kids

Cam&Co. Memo to Walz: The Second Amendment Isn't About Hunting

When Academics Tell The Truth

Hey, Creepers! Leave That Kid Alone

One of DA Gascon's Top Deputies Will Face Trial on Six Felony Counts

IDF to Determine If Dead Israeli Hostages They Retrieved Were Executed

EARTH KILLER. Jeff Bezos, Climate Scold, Buys 4th Private Jet for $80 Million

Jamal Trulove Is Voting for Trump: 'The Only Thing Kamala's Ever Did For Black People Is Lock Them Up'

'Stop the Gaslighting': RFK Jr. Shreds Dems Over Ballot Manipulation, As Jill Stein Drops Some Receipts

Oh. Chris Cillizza Says That Tim Walz 'Oozes Authenticity'

Nicole Shanahan Claps Back at Keith Olbermann with a Priceless Retort

The Atlantic: ‘Sometimes You Just Have to Ignore the Economists’

VIP

Me. MSM Harris Fawning Might Bring the 'H' Word Back to My Vocabulary

The 'Seinfeld Convention': A Convention About Nothing but 'Feel Good Vibes' and 'Joy'

Advertisement

Unpacking Joseph Conrad’s ‘Heart of Darkness’

Trump Visits Border as Border Czar Harris Preps for DNC Speech

Why Pay Attention to Political Betting Markets?

The American Potemkin

Around the Interwebz

Hydrogels can learn to play Pong

No one’s ready for this

Bernadette Peters wants everyone to know that Martin Short's bad breath joke is not about her

Bee Me

Should Have Tried This Years Ago: RFK's Voice Clears Up After Small Sip Of Water https://t.co/42UEB2Bs9h pic.twitter.com/bxtZf5yswV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 22, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

"It insists upon itself."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus