"Exasterbated" — thanks Maxwell Frost!
Maxwell Frost? My first mute moment of the night.
Who is this guy on the stage with the mullet again?
Redneck with a mullet: check
"New Way Forward" is Harris' campaign theme, I guess. Meaningless and vapid — it fits!
I don't know if insulting Rickles is the best way to keep me hanging around tonight.
The official joy has started @kruiser because they're still talking about sticking it to the man...and sticking it to the babies in utero.
Don Rickles was an icon and actually had a sense of humor.
HAS THE JOY STARTED YET?!?!?!?
Of course, people loved Don Rickles.
Now, they are talking down to people. Not good.
I see that non-enrolled American Tribes are now referring to themselves as "clans." At least that's what the interior secretary just said.
Weird.
They're "clans" now. Good to know. pic.twitter.com/e9voT9ihkv— Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) August 23, 2024
I've been trying to figure out who he looks like since he was announced. Thank you for clearing that up!
I would just like to say that Tim Walz reminds me of Don Rickles. Once you see it you can't unsee it.
And you're WELCOME!
Governor Don Rickles is in the house pic.twitter.com/4v83h6efzj— Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) August 22, 2024
Do you have to watch the convention tonight to participate in the live blog?
#AskingForAFriend
Deb Haaland has mastered that shouty monotone that all Democrat women use.
I don't know who needs to hear this, but here you go:
Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 22, 2024
Climate lunacy on parade.
All the right people hate Trump.
I would just like to say that Tim Walz reminds me of Don Rickles. Once you see it you can't unsee it.
And you're WELCOME!
Governor Don Rickles is in the house pic.twitter.com/4v83h6efzj— Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) August 22, 2024
I still say that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the only people who could make tonight more insufferable than Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Oh, for crying out loud. Just no.
🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Don Lemon just announced that his sources told him that George Bush, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will be at the DNC in Chicago today if they have a special guest. It is worth noting that George Bush hasn’t been to a single RNC for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/64qnCy69hQ— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 22, 2024