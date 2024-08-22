I’m getting worried about Kamala. Are you?

With 74 days left until Election Day, I want you to support Paula’s news team at PJ Media today.

The fact that you’re reading this probably means that you and I share the same strong feelings about America. A profound love for our country – and a lot of concern that we’re headed in a dramatically bad direction for the next generation.

Advertisement

I’ll be honest, I worry about America a lot these days. I’m not a pessimist – I believe our best days are ahead – but I’ve never worn rose-colored glasses either. America is fighting for her life. I have kids, and I worry what kind of country I’ll leave behind.

Watching the leftist-Marxist-pro-Hamas-trans-promoting-race-bating liberal convention each night this week proves how hard we need to work to expose the leftist plan for government and the big-profit mainstream media’s propaganda.

During big news events like the DNC, I always have CNN or MSNBC on in the background. It might not be good for my sanity, but I want to keep track of what lies, distortions, and nonsense the liberals spew.

What ends up happening is that I get several hours of lies that the liberal networks let pass without a single correction. No wonder so many Americans are left ignorant.

That’s what gets the whole team at PJ Media up every morning and what keeps them awake late at night. Their job is not an easy one.

They spend all day every day fighting for the truth.

Paula’s team’s exclusive reporting and analysis wouldn’t be possible without all the PJ Media VIP members that already support it. Will you please make the decision to support them today?

Advertisement

To be sure, this is a critical moment for America, conservative values and freedom. That’s why we decided we could offer a massive 60% discount on VIP memberships when you use promo code FIGHT at checkout.

My fear is that too many Americans will only get their election news on the big networks from feckless reporters and anchors who seek ratings and dinner parties with the DC elites.

Sometimes, a PJ Media reporter is the only one digging in on a story. And they don’t get invited to very many fancy parties – actually, none. Our team has to do the hard work, day in and day out, without big media contracts or under-the-table dark money.

Without our subscribers’ support, conservative voices will be silenced eventually. The elite can’t enact their Marxist agenda if American citizens know the truth.

Without your support, we can’t fact-check the hundreds of lies each day on the campaign trail.

Without your support, devastating liberal laws will get passed without anyone dissecting the legislation and exposing the threats to our liberty.

If conservative voices matter to you, please use promo code FIGHT for 60% off!

Advertisement

A VIP Gold subscription supports all THM News for a whole year – PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, HotAir, and Bearing Arms. For just .69 cents a week, you'll get all the news, commentary, and analysis.

We can't afford to sit on the sidelines. The 2024 election will be the most critical in our nation's history. The future of America depends on what we do now.

Thank you for supporting us, we'll do our part – even better than we ever could in the past.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Garthwaite

Publisher, Townhall Media