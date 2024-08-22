Dems Are Panicking About RFK Jr. Potentially Endorsing Trump

For weeks now, there have been rumors that Robert F. Kennedy was reaching out to both the Trump and Harris campaigns about dropping out and endorsing them. Not much happened for a while, but earlier this week, Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy's running mate, revealed that their campaign is considering stepping aside and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“So, you know, there’s two options that we're looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump," she said. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with — with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we're making this decision.”

Then, on Wednesday, the campaign announced that Kennedy would be addressing the nation about his path forward at an event in Arizona on Friday—the day after the Democratic National Convention concludes.

Since then, there's been a lot of speculation about the impact such a move would have on the election, with many on the left trying to convince themselves that it would actually backfire and hurt Trump.

However, polls have suggested it would be a net boost for Trump.

General Election Poll



Full field

🟦 Harris 46% (+2)

🟥 Trump 44%

🟨 RFK Jr 9%



H2H

🟥 Trump 51% (+2)

🟦 Harris 49%



HarrisX - 1,011 RV



The difference between the full field & H2H is why RFK Jr dropping out will be huge for Trump. — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) August 22, 2024

Trump is taking an initial 40% of RFK voters when asked who they would vote for if he wasn't on the ballot.



Harris is taking about a quarter and the others consider not voting.



When endorsed by RFK, support for Trump increases to just over 6 in 10. — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 22, 2024

Advertisement

Shanahan also explained that Democrats are panicking about the potential endorsement.

"My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails," Shanahan said in a post on X/Twitter. "Unlike Ro, I wouldn’t dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: they’re terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump. When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, 'but Trump is worse.' Here’s an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It’s a simple formula, people—get with it."

Related: More of Kamala's 'Defund The Police' Agenda Exposed

She also appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to explain the reason why the campaign is considering endorsing Trump.

"I have to say there's only one party that has obstructed fair a fair election for us," she said. "And, unfortunately, it was the Democratic party. They've done everything they can, including creating PACs to prevent us from being able to have ballot access."

Trump has had 6 court battles to fight during this election, while we have 9 and counting across the country. By bringing these suits against political opponents, the Democrats bankrupt the underpinnings of democracy. What the Democrats consider common course to win elections is… pic.twitter.com/VrGWO9MH7k — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

We'll be sure to let you know what happens with this development on Friday, and we'll continue to give you hard-hitting analysis and reports.