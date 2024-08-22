More of Kamala's 'Defund The Police' Agenda Exposed

During her previous failed presidential campaign, Kamala Harris floated the idea of removing police officers as first responders in American communities despite her law enforcement background. She made this startlingly naïve proposal in June 2019, while she was still a senator speaking at the Poor People’s Campaign Forum.

When a radio host asked her about demilitarizing police forces across the nation, Harris went all in on her "defund the police" agenda by suggesting that police departments should no longer handle public calls for assistance, such as 911 emergencies.

"[W]e really need to get to a point where communities frankly don’t need, don’t need a law enforcement response to what’s happening in their communities because they are safe communities," Harris said, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

In an interview with Power 106's Nick Cannon, Kamala Harris expressed support for reimagining the role of police officers, arguing that we shouldn't equate public safety with an increased police presence. She praised Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's decision to cut $150 million from the police budget, urged governments to reevaluate police funding, and questioned whether taxpayer dollars are effectively contributing to the creation of healthy and safe communities.

The "defund the police" movement argued that publicly funded unarmed mental health professionals could handle 911 calls more effectively and prevent violent encounters with suspected criminals. This idea came about before George Floyd died from a drug overdose while in police custody.

Her remarks were directly opposed with the message she sent as a District Attorney in San Francisco and Attorney General of California, where she praised the idea of adding more police officers to communities. “[I]f we take a show of hands of those who would like to see more police officers on the street, mine would shoot up,” she wrote in her 2009 book ‘Smart on Crime’ where she proposed ways to improve the safety of communities. ‘A more visible and strategic police presence is a deterrent to crime and it has a positive impact on a community,’ she continued. After Floyd’s death, Harris fully embraced the Black Lives Matter as a movement in June 2020, shifting her position on the use of police force. ‘For far too long the status quo thinking has been to believe that by putting more police on the street you’re going to have more safety. And that’s just wrong, that’s not how it works,’ Harris said.

Harris has tried to use her past position as attorney general of California as proof that she's a law-and-order candidate; however, her embrace of the "defund the police" movement, as well as her efforts to promote the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out violent rioters in 2020, undermines that narrative.

