Kamala Harris Promoted a Bail Fund Promoted That Helped Child Rapist Get Out of Jail

In July, the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) paid the bail of a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, allowing him to get out of jail, according to court records obtained the Daily Caller.

The raised a staggering $35 million in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as violent protests and looting plagued Minneapolis. Hollywood celebrities promoted the bail fund group, as did Senator Kamala Harris, who urged her followers on Twitter to donate to the group “to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

But MFF wasn’t just using their funds to bail out violent protesters and rioters. A report last month from Fox9 in Minnesota found that the MFF used the $35 million they raised in the wake of the George Floyd riots to bail out “defendants from Twin Cities jails charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes.”

Joe Biden has come out against the cash bail system. Several Biden staffers have also donated money to MFF.

36-year-old Timothy Wayne Columbus was arrested in June and faces thirty years in prison for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. He was released after MFF paid his $75,000 bail. The alleged assault occurred in 2015, but the victim didn’t tell anyone until years later.

Another individual whose bail was paid by MFF has been accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman while he burglarized her home. A week after MFF paid for his release he was found to be in violation of his bail. There is now an active warrant out for his arrest.

Will Kamala Harris and the Joe Biden condemn the MFF for getting murderers and child rapists out of jail? Or do they think they were “mostly peaceful” murderers and rapists?

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama.