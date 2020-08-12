Kamala Harris Promoted Group That Paid Bail for Murderers and Sex Offenders

Imagine electing someone as vice president of the United States after they promoted a group that paid bail for violent criminals like an accused murderer or a rapist.

Well, that’s exactly what Kamala Harris did.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s deaths, violent rioters caused millions in damages and other crimes. The Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), a group that raises money to pay the bail of criminals, received a lot of publicity when Hollywood liberals virtue signaled their support for the group and donated big money to their cause.

Kamala Harris also promoted the group. “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she tweeted on June 1, 2020.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

But MFF wasn’t just using their funds to bail out violent protesters and rioters. According to a report from Fox9 in Minnesota, the MFF, which amassed $35 million in the wake of the George Floyd riots, “has bailed out defendants from Twin Cities jails charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes.”

Among those bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) is a suspect who shot at police, a woman accused of killing a friend, and a twice convicted sex offender, according to court records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators. According to attempted murder charges, Jaleel Stallings shot at members of a SWAT Team during the riots in May. Police recovered a modified pistol that looks like an AK-47. MFF paid $75,000 in cash to get Stallings out of jail. Darnika Floyd is charged with second degree murder, for stabbing a friend to death. MFF paid $100,000 cash for her release. Christopher Boswell, a twice convicted rapist, is currently charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault in two separate cases. MFF paid $350,00 in cash for his release. “The last time we were down there, the clerk said, ‘we hate it when you bail out these sex offenders, that is what they said’,” [MFF interim executive directer Greg] Lewin said.

Joe Biden has come out against the cash bail system. Several Biden staffers have also donated money to MFF.

I’m looking forward to the Trump campaign pointing this out.

