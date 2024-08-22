UK Government Condemns Misogyny, Releasing 5,000 Convicts to Make Room for Anti-Migrant Protesters

The left-wing Labour government of the United Kingdom has now decided to label “misogyny” as an act of terrorism while freeing up to 5,000 felons from prisons to make room for anti-migrant dissidents. Many of these soon-to-be-released prisoners are known to be violent offenders.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has threatened to crack down on rioting native Britons finally fed up with years of migrant violence and crime after a Rwandan teen murdered three young English girls attending a dance class last month. This led to riots and counter-riots across the nation, which police were then ordered to suppress.

However, the government under Starmer is disproportionately jailing native British protestors fed up with foreign crime, in contrast to violent left-wing militant and Islamist gangs terrorizing local residents in what critics call "two-tier policing."

The far-left government will now proceed with radical measures that include the round-up of even non-violent anti-migrant activists and the institution of draconian censorship policies in the name of “saving” democracy.

Labour's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, has vowed to crack down on people “pushing harmful and hateful beliefs,” in what she calls a fight against extremism, reported The Guardian on Aug. 18. The Home Office under Cooper, will commission a panel to review formulate new methods of countering extremist beliefs on the streets and on social media.

The government review will assess “the rise of Islamist and far-right extremism” in addition to rising “ideological trends,” including "extreme misogyny," to prevent the public from being drawn towards thoughts that promote violence or undermine "democracy" through a crackdown on anything that it defines as inflammatory.

“For too long governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we’ve seen the number of young people radicalised online grow. Hateful incitement of all kinds fractures and frays the very fabric of our communities and our democracy,” Cooper told The Guardian.

“Action against extremism has been badly hollowed out in recent years, just when it should have been needed most. That’s why I have directed the Home Office to conduct a rapid analytical sprint on extremism, to map and monitor extremist trends, to understand the evidence about what works to disrupt and divert people away from extremist views, and to identify any gaps in existing policy which need to be addressed to crack down on those pushing harmful and hateful beliefs and violence," Cooper continued.

“You just use the exact same test you would with far-right extremism and Islamism, wouldn’t you? The same test would have to apply," Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and Under-Secretary of State in the Home Office, told LBC in response to worries that labeling misogyny as hate speech was a step too far.

“People can hold views about women all they like, but it’s not OK any more to ignore the massive growing threat caused by online hatred towards women and for us to ignore it because we’re worried about the line, rather than making sure the line is in the right place as we would do with any other extremist ideology,” Philips added.

She further said that social media companies “are undoubtedly going to have to be part of the solution” in reference to the Prime Minister's promise to hold those companies accountable for any statements that violate the proposed rules on their platforms.