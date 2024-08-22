BREAKING: Urgent Manhunt Underway for Felon Who Threatened to Assassinate Trump

Paula Bolyard | 3:06 PM on August 22, 2024
Cochise County Sheriff's Office

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office in Arizona is searching for a man who has made credible threats against former President Trump ahead of his visit to the southern border this afternoon. The suspect, Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66, is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants: in Wisconsin for "DUI/Failure to Appear for DUI" and in Graham County, Ariz., for "Hit/Run and Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender."  

Advertisement

An advisory from Cochise County said that Syrvud "is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate." According to several reports, the threats were made against Trump. 

The threats come just six weeks after Trump was nearly assassinated at a campaign rally in Butler County, Pa., after the Secret Service apparently dropped the ball on security. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Syrvud is advised to call 911 immediately. 

Trump appeared nonplussed when he appeared at the border. He walked around greeting people, and it seemed to be business as usual, although there were snipers stationed around the area, including on cranes. 

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the Daily Mail that authorities have ramped up security "based on the threats made. " 

Advertisement

Syrvud is described as six-feet-tall, 220 pounds, and wearing glasses. His last known address is listed as Benson, Arizona. 

The exact nature of the threats is unclear, however Sheriff Dannels told DailyMail.com they were received 'off social media.' 

'We have zero tolerance for any kind of threats or intents of violence, so we'll find him. He'll go to jail,' Dannels said. 

'He's a registered sex offender here in Cochise County, and we were looking for him. He's out of compliance as part of his violations. So we're looking for him on that. 

'We're going to arrest him on that. But also the fact his pulse was obviously directed toward this event. So we want to talk to him about that.'

Trump's speech today included criticism of the non-democratic ascension of Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee for president and the deplorable security breaches at the border, including the crumbling border wall in Cochise County. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to PJ Media for additional details. 

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the managing editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DNC

Recommended

'They Completely Smashed It!' Ukraine's Big Day of Airstrikes Is a Hit in Russia Stephen Green
Donald Trump Humiliates Oprah With Receipts Matt Margolis
AYKM? Boeing Official Not Surprised Starliner Is Stuck in Orbit Stephen Green
Democrats, the Party of Freedom? I'm Laughing Through My Tears Rick Moran
J6 Prisoner for 3+ Years With No Trial Gets News That Feds Aren't Done Torturing Him Victoria Taft
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala Jonathan Garthwaite

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Morning Briefing: I'm SO Here for the Madness of a Potential Trump-RFK Jr. Alliance
Biden Approves New Top Secret Nuclear Strategy
The Greatest Story Ever Told (by Email)
Advertisement