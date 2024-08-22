BREAKING: Urgent Manhunt Underway for Felon Who Threatened to Assassinate Trump

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office in Arizona is searching for a man who has made credible threats against former President Trump ahead of his visit to the southern border this afternoon. The suspect, Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66, is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants: in Wisconsin for "DUI/Failure to Appear for DUI" and in Graham County, Ariz., for "Hit/Run and Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender."

#BREAKING Law enforcement in Cochise County are looking for Ronald Syrvud after he made threats to kill President Trump. Syrvud lives in the county and is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender—I am told that when law enforcement went to get him last night, they… pic.twitter.com/OB0EV3C9EF — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 22, 2024

An advisory from Cochise County said that Syrvud "is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate." According to several reports, the threats were made against Trump.

The threats come just six weeks after Trump was nearly assassinated at a campaign rally in Butler County, Pa., after the Secret Service apparently dropped the ball on security.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Syrvud is advised to call 911 immediately.

Trump appeared nonplussed when he appeared at the border. He walked around greeting people, and it seemed to be business as usual, although there were snipers stationed around the area, including on cranes.

NOW: President Trump is at the border in Cochise County, Arizona pic.twitter.com/kGRYMFRkit — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 22, 2024

"Secret Service snipers are seen perched on a crane to survey the area where Trump is set to speak in Cochise County, Arizona



Officials said security is heightened amid the alleged assassination plot pic.twitter.com/39PEf3Jxoj — Diann Gatlim (@DGatlim) August 22, 2024

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the Daily Mail that authorities have ramped up security "based on the threats made. "

Syrvud is described as six-feet-tall, 220 pounds, and wearing glasses. His last known address is listed as Benson, Arizona. The exact nature of the threats is unclear, however Sheriff Dannels told DailyMail.com they were received 'off social media.' 'We have zero tolerance for any kind of threats or intents of violence, so we'll find him. He'll go to jail,' Dannels said. 'He's a registered sex offender here in Cochise County, and we were looking for him. He's out of compliance as part of his violations. So we're looking for him on that. 'We're going to arrest him on that. But also the fact his pulse was obviously directed toward this event. So we want to talk to him about that.'

Trump's speech today included criticism of the non-democratic ascension of Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee for president and the deplorable security breaches at the border, including the crumbling border wall in Cochise County.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to PJ Media for additional details.