The Morning Briefing: DEI In Decline Everywhere but Boeing and the DNC

The convention is almost over, or so I'm told. Remember, my colleagues and I will be liveblogging tonight's final festivities.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives were back in the news yesterday and, once again, that news wasn't good for its proponents. We will begin with this story from my colleague Bryan Jung:

Harley-Davidson announced that it would pull back from enforcing its corporate Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy after the famed American motorcycle manufacturer faced severe backlash from consumers and conservative activists. The motorcycle firm said it would halt efforts to impose DEI on Aug. 19, making it the latest major corporation to pull back from woke ideology. John Deere did so weeks ago. “We remain committed to listening to all members of our community,” the company wrote in a letter posted on X. “We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community."

Harley-Davidson execs are obviously not talented when it comes to reading the room. There are just some companies that have customer bases which make any kind of woke policy a bad idea, and Harley-Davidson is most definitely one of them. One wonders if any of the people at H-D HQ have ever met an actual Harley owner.

My friend and colleague Chris Queen wrote about the demise of DEI at two academic institutions, the University of Kentucky and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

These are just the latest in a long line of stories about corporations and universities punting on DEI, which has always been a recipe for disaster. Detached corporate elites go in armed with good intentions and horrible policies and, the next thing you know, we've got astronauts stranded in space.

While DEI madness is being abandoned all over the country, it is being celebrated this week at the Democratic National Convention. Kamala Harris has skyrocketed to the top of the Democratic Party because Joe Biden blurted out his own DEI plan for choosing a running mate back in 2020. Biden rescued Harris from the dustbin of disgrace that the Democrats had tossed her into during the primaries. He promised his voters a Black female running mate and — luckily for Harris — that was a really shallow talent pool for the Dems.

Now the United States of America is perilously close to a commie takeover all because of a DEI idea that went horribly awry.

Libs, of course, will say that this is a racist rant from me, but that's not the case at all. I'm a big fan of everyone being hired and rewarded because they have the proper skills for the job they're seeking. In a sane world, that would seem like the most prudent way to go about conducting any kind of business.

In a world where people vote for president based on what a bunch of vapid celebrities tell them, sound approaches like that are racist. Or sexist.

I would like to launch an initiative that enables me to find out when staunch advocates for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are in the hospital and awaiting surgery. I would saunter into their rooms and inform them that I would be replacing their surgeon. When asked why, I'd say that the hospital hired me because operating room staff members enjoyed my jokes.

When the horrified DEI fan patient then asked me what in the heck my comedic skills had to do with surgical skill I'd reply, "Nothing, but hiring me makes everyone who works here feel good."

Everything Isn't Awful





