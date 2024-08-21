Human Trafficking in Texas Airbnbs

If you have stayed at an Airbnb during a visit to El Paso, Texas, since Joe Biden was put back into the White House in January 2021, you might have slept in a place that has been used as a human trafficking site.

Libs of TikTok Wire (they have a news site now!) recently reported on the latest instance of Airbnbs being used as stash houses for human traffickers, with 70 people being arrested across multiple properties.

Evidently, traffickers have wised up to the fact that motels are being monitored for their unfathomably evil trade, so they remotely make short-term rentals and check in to Airbnbs around El Paso, all without ever meeting the property owners personally.

LOTT Wire described how one house raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) had 56 people from Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador in it, while two days later, 13 more, including a 16-year-old, were found in another.

The local CBS outlet got a quote from Special Agent Jason Stevens about the recent raids:

"Airbnb stash houses is a new trend. It’s become the popular alternative to motels or hotels because smugglers can book them online in their home country, and check-in remotely without having to meet the property owner in person. At times, the smugglers tend to damage the Airbnb property at the owner’s expense. We remain steadfast in our commitment to vigorously pursue members of transnational criminal networks that exploit and endanger people they smuggle into our country. Human smugglers are driven by human greed and heartlessness, and HSI and our law enforcement partners will keep working towards the shared goals of securing our borders and protecting our local communities."

And I am sure you'd be doing a bang-up job, sir, if it were not for your superiors occupying the White House and Department of Homeland Security letting them in so carelessly.

Okay, to be fair, they have arrested 2300 people from March 2023 to March 2024, but with the border crisis being allowed to happen so Biden's handlers can stay in power forever with their newly imported voting bloc, these guys are basically trying to stop a flood with their hands.

What makes this discovery really creepy is how, just yesterday, I wrote about how 291,000 unaccompanied minors have basically gone missing since they were released into the country without a Notice to Appear, and this could very well be an indication as to where at least some of them have ended up or how they got here.

And yes, that is 291, followed by three zeroes, which is three and a half times larger than the earlier estimate of 85,000.

Just today, my friend Catherine Salgado detailed how illegal border crossings up north have also spiked in recent months, and the Border Patrol is having a hard time keeping up with them all.