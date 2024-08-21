Quisling Cuck Schumer Bends the Knee, Beclowns Himself in Spectacular Fashion at DNC Convetion

Egocentricity, as well as a blinding need for attention and acceptance, has once again compelled Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to turn his cretin knob to 11 and befool himself in a presentation that would humble Al Pacino's performance in "The Devil's Advocate."

Whereas a less attention-starved apparatchik might simply walk onto the stage, Schumer began his cringeworthy appearance with a clownish dance to the microphone, eventually shaking what appeared to be invisible jester maracas.

Chuck Schumer wins the award for the most cringeworthy moment at the DNC Convention thus far.



What in the world was this? pic.twitter.com/lSAq8xYjII — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 21, 2024

I suspect that the nation held its collective breath like I did and hoped prayed that Chucky's danse macabre would be his only self-inflicted baboonery for the night, but the spotlight-famished Schumer was just getting started.

Someone please give Chuck "the light" and get him off stage!

10. Creepy Chuck Schumer sings a message to Dinald Trump during the DNC pic.twitter.com/akNe0tyWus — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 21, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! The process of turning a name into an adjective is called eponymization. An example of this is, "Did you see Bob get drunk last name and totally pull a Schumer?" Cred to my friend Matt Margolis for educating me on this word.

Sen. Swankpot then began to bore the conventioneers (Did I even hear some "boos"?) with the usual bluster that we expect from an obsequious, reptilian politician who attempts to toady up to the masses while simultaneously searching the skies for the meteor that will send him to the tar pits with the rest of the dinosaurs.

GIVE HIM THE HOOK-O-RAMA! Chuck Schumer once humiliated himself when he tried to whore some chuckles and told a joke on stage next to Jerry Seinfeld, arguably one of the most successful comedians of our era. Seinfeld wasn't amused.

At one point, Schumer, who is Jewish, ludicrously accused Trump of antisemitism. Never mind that Trump:

Brought peace to the Middle East with the Abraham Accords.

Declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the American embassy there.

Has Jewish grandkids.

Was the first American president to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Supported Israel 100 times.

Most astonishingly, Schumer somehow "forgot" that the violent street-thug, Jew-hating base of the Democrat Party, many of whom are likely being paid to riot, was outside raging against the machine over Jewish people and Israel.

INCONVENIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! The Democrats are working on adding a third wall to keep their Antifa animals from killing them. Conventioneers were also urged to check into hotels using soubriquets lest the insurgents terrorize them once they've left the relative safety of the fortress surrounding the convention center.

🔴 Schumer Calls Trump ANTI-SEMITIC, despite THOUSANDS of Anti-Israel Protestors at DNC



“Donald Trump is a guy who peddles anti-Semitic stereotypes...I am wearing this blue square to stand up to anti-Semitism, to stand up to all hate.”pic.twitter.com/oJ9Npls6TN — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 21, 2024

Chuck probably also forgot that President Biden told the roaring conventioneers on Monday that the keffiyeh-clad anarchists fighting cops, burning flags, and attacking journalists "had a point" regarding their violent antisemitism.

Perhaps he isn't aware that Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib sat in the audience holding a sign that read "war criminal" as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Congress.

Schumer could have called out the rioting ratbags in Chicago who want to exterminate Jews, but that would require a drop of testosterone.

Watching Schumer go full fifth columnist and stab his own people in the back in a sad effort to stay relevant in today's antisemitic Democrat party was nothing less than nauseating, but not surprising.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Jews in Nazi concentration camps who were forced to help kill other Jews were called "kapos." No one forced Schumer to turn against his people. He did it to stay politcally relevent.

Have you had enough Democrat hatred and violence yet?

As a patriotic American, you will never regret fighting the homefront battle against terrorism and tyranny. You will regret sitting this one out.

