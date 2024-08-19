The Morning Briefing: Grab the Pepto — It's DNC Alternative Reality Week

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Tenseebrao had long been known for his ability to coax a delightful Sauerbraten out of even the most curmudgeonly passersby.

Many thanks to my friend Chris Queen for filling in here at the ranch whilst I was making my way to Michigan and celebrating KruiserMom's 86th birthday.

As the Wicked Witch of the West once said, "What a world, what a world."

I used my travel and family time to extend my weekly news hiatus by a couple of days and I was having such a good time that I almost completely forgot that the Democratic National Convention would be kicking off this week. Now, I'm no mental health professional, but I can comfortably recommend the benefits to forgetting about the Democrats for any amount of time.

Because it's difficult to have nice things anymore, I returned to a world where far too many people are still under the impression that Kamala Harris could and should be the President of the United States of America.

After spending most of this election limping along in disarray, the Democrats have finally found some unity and solace in their favorite activity: circumventing the will of the voters. They're positively thrilled that they are about to nominate a woman who continues to fail upward without receiving any primary votes.

There's a lot to unpack as we head into the Kabuki lovefest in Chicago. We know it's going to be awful. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media will be hyperventilating for four days, sending wave after wave of biased awfulness crashing into every news cycle. They've never before had to sell a load of B.S. as big as this one.

Kevin wrote a post on Friday that reminds us of just how much artifice has gone into the making of Kumbaya Kamala in the past month. The Dems have done everything but send Madame Veep door-to-door in swing states with a forklift in tow to deliver pallets of cash to undecided voters.

Heading into the convention, there are some hiccups for the Harris-Walz Snake Oil Extravaganza that are notable. The Washington Post Editorial Board went after Harris's, um, economic plan that prompted the ever-watchful Ed Morrissey to wonder about this over at HotAir:

Anyone with a lick of sense can grasp Harris' incompetence and incoherence, as I wrote at the start. But why is the Washington Post editorial board going out of its way to rip Harris? Did they ever go after Joe Biden and Bidenomics in such a sharp fashion, even though Harris proposes almost exactly the same policies as Biden did just five months ago? Biden meant that as a campaign argument too, and yet the Post's institutional editorial voice didn't offer any commentary at that time, to my best recollection.

As we have been writing about since Joe Biden was deposed, Kamala Harris has never been one of the more popular kids in the Democratic Party. Could it be that some of the longstanding indifference to her hasn't been sufficiently brainwashed by Kamalamania?

My Townhall friend and colleague Matt Vespa wrote about an Opinion column by Maureen Dowd in The New York Times, which somewhat upsets the unity apple cart that the Dems are trying to wheel into the convention.

It's unlikely that the underlying angst that the Dems — especially the Biden loyalists — have will bubble to the surface during the DNC this week. It will be difficult to ignore once the convention euphoria wears off, however.

This week will be all about a parade of vapid celebrities and an ad nauseam abuse of the word "joyful" by those in the MSM who are tasked with the serious water-carrying for the Democrats. The WaPo Editorial Board and Mo Dowd notwithstanding, most of the propaganda lapdogs will not disobey their marching orders. They've probably pre-written their glowing reviews of Harris's acceptance speech.

One thing we can bet the house on: we won't be hearing as much from the fact-checkers this week as we did during the Republican National Convention.

