Chicago Businesses Brace for Riots and Looting at DNC

Having a political convention in your city is usually seen as likely to bring a welcome economic boon, but that cannot be said of the upcoming Democratic National Convention, which is set to begin in Chicago on Monday. In fact, downtown businesses are bracing for violence, chaos, and looting as many thousands of pro-Hamas activists and protesters are expected to descend upon the city, threatening to make Chicago in 2024 look like Minneapolis in 2020.

Advertisement

According to a report from the New York Post, businesses started boarding up their windows and doors last week.

The century-old Garland Building on Wabash and Washington Streets was covered in sheets of plywood and 2-by-4s on Friday, along with numerous other businesses along the Loop, the city’s main business district, NBC Chicago reported. Scott Schapiro, who owns the Syd Jerome menswear shop on Clark Street, said he wasn’t taking any chances during this convention — where thousands of protesters are expected — since his store has been looted by vandals four separate times in the past. “You get that phone call in the middle of the night and your heart jumps out of your chest,” he told the outlet. "We want to sleep a little more soundly at night, and this gives us a little security, and we hope that there isn’t any incident obviously, but in the event there is, we want to have maximum protection,” Schapiro explained.

But you really have to see it to understand just how terrified Chicago business owners are.

Businesses in Downtown Chicago are now boarding up their stores in preparation for the Democratic National Convention



Owners are terrified Kamala Harris supporters may erupt in violence and loot their stores again



When Republicans were in Milwaukee, no businesses boarded up… pic.twitter.com/9qc44asIoA — George (@BehizyTweets) August 17, 2024

Advertisement

🚨 The Democrats are currently building a MASSIVE wall around their convention in Chicago



This is PEAK irony 🤣



I thought walls were racist, Kamala? What changed? pic.twitter.com/n5pKpsUsCN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 17, 2024

Last month, Adam Swart, a protest expert, told PJ Media that he believes Chicago could potentially see violence worse than it did during the anti-Vietnam War protests at the DNC in Chicago back in 1968.

“In 1968, divided Democrats convened in Chicago to decide on a path forward after a deeply unpopular president declined to seek re-election,” Swart explained to PJ Media. “They were divided on a controversial war and faced significant division between establishment and leftist wings of the party.” Swart noted that the 1968 convention was marred by riots, disruption of speeches, and anti-American slogans, leading to a landslide defeat for the Democrats that year.

Swart believes Chicago’s authorities are as unprepared this year as they were in 1968.

“The biggest parallel between 1968 and 2024 is an unpopular war that has divided the party,” he notes. “In 1968, Democrats were divided on Vietnam with LBJ and establishment Democrats supporting staying the course and the left wing of the party led by Eugene McCarthy strongly in opposition.”

Swart believes that if violence and riots take place in Chicago, it could really hurt the Democrats in the upcoming election.

Advertisement

The 1968 DNC ritos were televised nationwide, showcasing a Democratic Party in turmoil and seemingly unable to manage its own event. As Swart explained, this chaos played into Richard Nixon's hands, branding him as the champion of law and order. If history were to echo, the consequences for the Democrats could be just as profound this year.

Swart suggests that rioting in Chicago would spotlight what many perceive as the Democratic Party's Achilles' heel.

“Riots would put the Democratic Party’s weakest point on full display,” he said. “It’s challenging for the Democratic Party to say they’re the party of normalcy and calm amidst the backdrop of riots and chaos.”