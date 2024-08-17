An Invitation to a Recession: Harris Economic Plan Could 'Shut Down' the Entire Economy

Kamala Harris has a plan. It's supposed to be her "economic plan" but no one really believes she's serious about implementing it.

If Harris believes it, we're in deep trouble.

"My guess is that a lot of the things she said in the past about what she really wants to do, like the Green New Deal, for example… getting carbon-neutral by 2030 – all that kind of stuff would cause a deep recession toward carbon," former White House economist Kevin Hassett told Fox Business's "The Big Money Show" Thursday.

"Carbon-neutral by 2030 is almost impossible. 75% of our electricity comes from burning fossil fuels. So how are they going to do that if they try it? That you're just going to have to shut down the economy?"

It's not just the idiotic price controls that Matt and other PJ Media writers covered yesterday, It's the whole kit and kaboodle of wacky wicked, brain-dead ideas that Democrats have put in the hopper since Obama was president.

"When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?" wrote Washington Post opinion columnist Catherine Rampell. Harris has set up the biggest dunk tank in campaign history and is inviting Trump to take his best shot.

He can't miss.

"If you look at all the things that she says that she supports, like a guaranteed job for everybody – she's opposed to fracking. If you look at the way the campaign pulled that back, they said, well, she's not opposed to all fracking. In other words, yes, she's opposed to fracking," Hassett said.

Indeed, it wasn't just Washington Post columnists who skewered Harris's proposals. The Editorial Board came down on Harris — hard.

"The times demand serious economic ideas. Harris supplies gimmicks," the Editors wrote. Her approach to inflation is class warfare writ large.

Never mind that many stores are currently slashing prices in response to renewed consumer bargain hunting. Ms. Harris says she’ll target companies that make “excessive” profits, whatever that means. (It’s hard to see how groceries, a notoriously low-margin business, would qualify.) Thankfully, this gambit by Ms. Harris has been met with almost instant skepticism, with many critics citing President Richard M. Nixon’s failed price controls from the 1970s. Whether the Harris proposal wins over voters remains to be seen, but if sound economic analysis still matters, it won’t.

"She's got a whole bunch of things that she's advocated in the past which collectively would do exactly what [Trump's] saying. I guess the question is if she's backing away from that," Hassett said. "She's recruited a bunch of advisers that have been advising previous presidents like Gene Sperling and so on. So maybe she's going to try to run to the middle on policy in the election."

Maybe. But running "to the middle" will not please the Democratic Party activists who supply most of the energy and volunteers to Democratic races. They want a socialist paradise NOW.

Fortunately, most of Harris's economic plan won't go very far in Congress. And she can make a few big moves with executive orders. It looks like if Harris is elected, Republicans will have control of the Senate its a good bet that the GOP will maintain control of the House.

That's checkmate for Harris and her catastrophic economic plans.