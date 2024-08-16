West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Dining, Dashing, and Abortion Doulas Edition

The news dropped this week that Kamala's veep, Tim Walz, misused COVID funds to pay for abortion doulas and I thought, "Huh, that's so ridiculous I'll bet the West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors do that too." And guess what? West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors do that too.

Denny's and doulas

There might have been a time in the past when you might have commiserated over the profligate spending of tax dollars and grants on abortion coaches while sitting around at a Formica-covered table with the guys, drinking endless cups of coffee, and downing sugar-drenched pancakes at the local Denny's Restaurant. For San Francisco, those days are over.

San Francisco's only remaining Denny's has shut its doors because the city's leftist politicians prefer lawlessness over order and sick and violent values over a signature breakfast.

Last remaining Denny’s in San Francisco closes over plague of dine-and-dashers https://t.co/iL9sakFbID pic.twitter.com/I4byPlMoJO — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2024

The Denny's franchise owner, Chris Haque, told SF Gate that his Union Square location depended on safety and business from incoming conventions, neither of which was in plentiful supply.

Dining and dashing was a huge issue.

"We’re the only store left, and we operated until the last day that we could,” he told the SF Gate. “The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them.”

In 2019, he was forced to close his other San Francisco location at Fisherman's Wharf.

In addition to having no place to get a Grand Slam Breakfast at 3 a.m., people are now out of work.

San Francisco lost its only Denny’s restaurant a couple weeks ago. The location had an almost 25-year run prior to its closure, according to SFGATE. | Fox Businesshttps://t.co/ls8txH0sSI pic.twitter.com/zDKL7lvvgH — Gary Rowe (@Aristotlespal) August 15, 2024

U-C-L-A! Fight! Fight! Fight!

Remember university fight songs? Those brassy tunes whose words "Go! Go! Go!" were punctuated by drums as revelers and fans raised their fists in support of their team. What is the UCLA fight song now? Pro Hamas raising a fist at Jewish students and shouting anti-Israel slogans.

Last spring you'll recall, Jewish students were blocked from getting to class by kaffiyeh cloth-wearing Hamas supporters who built an encampment on campus to disrupt the school and intimidate Jewish students.

Becket Law lawyers say that UCLA leaders helped enforce the Jewish Exclusion Zone on campus.

This week, a federal judge told the university to knock that s**t off when he issued an injunction against the university.

A federal judge issued a ruling @UCLA can't allow anti-#Israel protesters to block #Jewish students from classes & other parts of campus.

This is the FIRST time a US judge has ruled against a #university over anti-Israel protests. pic.twitter.com/0cdjtLYH07 #Antisemitism #Iran — Center Against Anti-Semitism (@CTRAntisemitism) August 14, 2024

In a scathing 16-page ruling, District Judge Mark Scarsi said he could scarcely believe that "In the year 2024, in the United States of America, in the State of California, in the City of Los Angeles, Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith."

He said that "this fact is so unimaginable and so abhorrent to our constitutional guarantee of religious freedom that it bears repeating, Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith."

Indeed, he said that UCLA didn't dispute the allegation but claimed, "it has no responsibility to protect the religious freedom of its Jewish students because the exclusion was engineered by third-party protesters. But under constitutional principles, UCLA may not allow services to some students when UCLA knows that other students are excluded on religious grounds, regardless of who engineered the exclusion.”

Oh, yeah, you know, that whole constitution thing.

Still coming for the Saturday people

Years ago, on another UC campus, students held a Hitler Youth Week supported by the Muslim Students Association (MSA), an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood.

We learned about this association between the MSA and the Brotherhood during the Holy Land trial where documents revealed that the entire Muslim Brotherhood organization in the United States aims to bring about civilizational jihad.

This exchange between a UC San Diego student and David Horowitz still sends chills down the spine and reminds us that this jihad against Western Civilization has been going on for many years.

I wonder if that chick became a suicide bomber.

Now for the Sunday people

We're watching this case out of Oregon where a Christian woman has been forbidden from adopting children because she hasn't bought in to the religion of transing children.

The Alliance Defending Freedom represents a mother of five who was trying to adopt several siblings stuck in the foster system. But there was a problem for the state: Mom is a Christian and refused to forsake her beliefs to accommodate Oregon's transgender "ideological crusade."

Arguments were heard in July. A decision will come when they darned well feel like it.

Jammed virtue signal

California Gov. Dilettante has just hired a $200,000/year photographer to follow him around to provide state taxpayers with fawning photos. The photographer is now one of the state's highest-paid employees.

Photo released by Gov. Newsom’s office tonight of him clearing trash in Long Beach, touting the state budget’s $12B in homelessness funding and resources for mental health. Long known for giving lengthy policy explanations, Newsom’s now trying more “politics 101” symbolism. pic.twitter.com/9leT4z2mOO — John Myers (@johnmyers) August 6, 2021

They haven't ruined everything yet