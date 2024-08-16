Adios, Kamalamania, We Barely Knew Ye

FAKE-O-RAMA! Music Manager Brian Epstein allegedly paid women to scream when they saw The Beatles—which was conveniently caught by news cameras. The screaming caught on and "Beatlemania" was born.

Kamala's popularity party, apocryphal at best, likely entirely phantom, is going down like the Hindenburg. Oh, the humanity!

As the mockingbird media mudpuppies pretend support for Kamala is rocketing, they are also filling the interweb with bovine feculence headlines to lie about Trump's allegedly flailing campaign.

"Trumpworld scrambling to clean up ‘mess’ after ex-president’s angry texts to megadonor"—The Independent

"Trump's Republican allies on Capitol Hill fume at his unfocused candidacy"—Axios

"How long until Donald Trump loses control?"—MSNBC

"'Deeply Unhinged And Getting Worse': Trump Biographer Spots 'Dangerous' Pattern"—HuffPost

'"'Can’t understand this': Trump a 'hot mess' and 'facing a problem he’s never faced'" analysis—Alternet

Meanwhile,

But here is evidence that some people showing up for Kamala are actually paid to do so.

Home smokes. The DNC is putting out casting calls and trying to recruit people to act like they support the Democrat Party. They even pay for the actors’ travel. pic.twitter.com/WBsiO3OCAL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 16, 2024

It’s all astroturf folks. As a film producer I get unsolicited emails related to the industry. Here’s a casting call for people to fill the stands at a Democratic event, including asking specifically for handicapped people & rainbow jihadists pic.twitter.com/8AX7m2Xx0R — Perpendicular Pictures of Pittsburgh (@perpenpicular) August 10, 2024

Trump is hoovering support from black, Hispanic, and Latino voters and, unlike Kamala Harris, he isn't paying them to do so.

Dr. Umar reveals that Kamala Harris’s team offered him $10,000 for an interview with Kamala Harris and says Kamala Harris’s team is paying Rickey Smiley, Steve Harvey, and other celebrities to shame Black people into voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/w4vZLmfxZf — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 15, 2024

The polling world is doing its part to keep the supposed "bump" for Harris alive and well.

Lefty pollster frauds like Emerson College and Quinnipiac University are reporting (HA-HA-HA) that Kamala is pounding Willie Brown Trump almost everywhere nationwide. But Rassmussen tells us something far different.

Someone apparently has an eye for consistently accurate polling pic.twitter.com/LUCkxkpb42 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 16, 2024

If Kamala were actually drawing massive crowds just a week ago, how did she manage to snag so few for her "rally" in Raleigh, N.C., a battleground state on Friday?

BREAKING NOW: Reports emerge that Kamala's North Carolina rally produced LESS THAN 200 people including press.



WILL THEY REPLACE HER? pic.twitter.com/R1C7dfXBgi — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 16, 2024

Even if she had filled that small space, I think the crowd would have been fewer than 200, but what do I know? I've only been standing in front of audiences for 35 years.

FACT-O-RAMA! Comedians pick up an odd skill, which is the ability to look at an audience and accurately determine how many people are in the crowd. I think, even at full capacity, there are closer to 100 people in the gym above.

What now?

I suspect the Democrats will attempt to sell Kamalamania and, more importantly, bombard us with bogus polls.

Wanna fight back? Damn right, you do! You're an American, and communists have to be defeated.

