Adios, Kamalamania, We Barely Knew Ye

Kevin Downey Jr. | 4:51 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

FAKE-O-RAMA! Music Manager Brian Epstein allegedly paid women to scream when they saw The Beatles—which was conveniently caught by news cameras. The screaming caught on and "Beatlemania" was born.

Kamala's popularity party, apocryphal at best, likely entirely phantom, is going down like the Hindenburg. Oh, the humanity!

As the mockingbird media mudpuppies pretend support for Kamala is rocketing, they are also filling the interweb with bovine feculence headlines to lie about Trump's allegedly flailing campaign.

"Trumpworld scrambling to clean up ‘mess’ after ex-president’s angry texts to megadonor"—The Independent

"Trump's Republican allies on Capitol Hill fume at his unfocused candidacy"—Axios

"How long until Donald Trump loses control?"—MSNBC

"'Deeply Unhinged And Getting Worse': Trump Biographer Spots 'Dangerous' Pattern"—HuffPost

'"'Can’t understand this': Trump a 'hot mess' and 'facing a problem he’s never faced'" analysis—Alternet

Meanwhile, 

But here is evidence that some people showing up for Kamala are actually paid to do so.

Trump is hoovering support from black, Hispanic, and Latino voters and, unlike Kamala Harris, he isn't paying them to do so.

The polling world is doing its part to keep the supposed "bump" for Harris alive and well.

Lefty pollster frauds like Emerson College and Quinnipiac University are reporting (HA-HA-HA) that Kamala is pounding Willie Brown Trump almost everywhere nationwide. But Rassmussen tells us something far different.

If Kamala were actually drawing massive crowds just a week ago, how did she manage to snag so few for her "rally" in Raleigh, N.C., a battleground state on Friday?

Even if she had filled that small space, I think the crowd would have been fewer than 200, but what do I know? I've only been standing in front of audiences for 35 years.

FACT-O-RAMA! Comedians pick up an odd skill, which is the ability to look at an audience and accurately determine how many people are in the crowd. I think, even at full capacity, there are closer to 100 people in the gym above.

What now?

I suspect the Democrats will attempt to sell Kamalamania and, more importantly, bombard us with bogus polls.

Wanna fight back? Damn right, you do! You're an American, and communists have to be defeated.

Join the counterattack NOW by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Click HERE and use promo code "COMMIEWALZ" to get 50% off the usual price!

Fighting Pinkos has never been easier!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

