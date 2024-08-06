The Morning Briefing: NASDAQ Gives a Preview of 'Kamalanomics'

Top O' the Briefing

Most of you probably remember the various televised meltdowns on Election Night 2016. I stayed up until the very wee hours of the morning watching MSNBC on my television and CNN on my phone.

It was glorious.

The Number One talking point that emerged from the leftist tizzy on both networks was that the election of Donald Trump would wreak havoc on the markets, both here and abroad. In the twisted minds of the media commies, the election of a successful businessman was going to be bad for business.

They were, of course, spewing nonsensical feelings to kick off a pathetic, diaper-filling tantrum that has yet to end. It took a global pandemic to derail the boom Trump brought back to the American economy after the moribund Obama years.

Since Joe Biden began occupying the Oval Office, we have been living with two economies here in the United States: the real one we have to deal with every day, and the fictional one that Paul Krugman and his ilk write about in The New York Times. The roaring success of Bidenomics is a bedtime fairy tale for faithful Times readers and — like our childhood favorites — is not at all based in reality.

My good friend Stephen Green is our in-house economy watchdog, and his latest column regarding economic news isn't full of cheer:

There are lies, damned lies, and government statistics — and maybe none is more damnable than the official unemployment rate which is half the actual rate, according to Rasmussen. Worse, the number of Americans who are neither retired nor employed is more than four times higher than July's official rate of 4.3%. I've been writing for months now in quick-hit Instapundit items that this country has been in a jobs recession since the COVID lockdowns and, thanks to Bidenomics, never recovered from. Well, the latest Rasmussen unemployment survey has the numbers.

Advertisement

That's one small slice of the economic reality that everyday Americans are dealing with. It's one of many slices that Team Biden and its media minions have been spinning any news about for the last three years. Bidenomics is super-duper great, remember?

Some news isn't as easy to put a soft filter on, even for the practiced prevaricators in the mainstream media.

Matt covered yesterday's big news:

Wall Street is in turmoil on Monday, with mounting fears of a slowing U.S. economy triggering a global sell-off. Early trading saw the S&P 500 plummet by 4%, following its worst week in over three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,197 points, or 3%, by 9:35 a.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite plunged 5.5%, placing it 15% below its peak from last month. Japan’s Nikkei 225 kicked off Monday by nosediving 12.4%, marking its worst performance since the Black Monday crash of 1987. “Never been down a thousand points ever. Not even intraday on the NASDAQ,” Fox Business reported Monday morning.

This is not a good time to check one's portfolio.

The panic is fueled by equal parts fear of what Biden has wrought and dread panic over what a Kamala Harris presidency might wreak.

The modern day, hyper-regulatory, collectivist Democrats are not at all friendly to business. Well, they're friendly to non-sustainable businesses that are part of the Big Green scam and need to be propped up with taxpayer money, but not so much to the rest of the business community.

Advertisement

Despite the honeymoon hoopla surrounding Kamala Harris's anointing, the real world knows that having her in the White House will be such a disaster that even the staunchest conservative would soon be reminiscing about the relatively halcyon days of the Biden administration. Swapping one Democrat for another never makes anything better.

However, the possibility of her ascending to the highest office in the land can't be ruled out. I know I've got some jitters right now. It's obvious that I'm not alone.

Trump responded brilliantly yesterday, labeling what happened to the markets the "Kamala Krash," which Catherine wrote about here. Watch the video she shared in the post, it's priceless.

The economy was always going to be running neck and neck with the border nightmare at the top of the issues list for this election. Now it's got an even brighter light on it. Kamala Harris will now be more committed than ever to Basement Strategy 2.0. Her campaign is running on hot air. Even if she did want to run on some imagined successes of the Biden administration, her media lapdogs have just spent two weeks telling us that she never really said or did anything.

As the news gets worse, the Kamalamania hype will get louder. They hope the noise will distract undecided voters, and it just might.

Thankfully, the Republicans have nominated a guy who's got mad skills when it comes to cutting through the noise.

