Trump Slams ‘Kamala Crash,’ Promises to Bring Prosperity

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is telling American voters that it’s now a choice between “Trump cash” and “Kamala crash” at the ballot box this November.

There are usually multiple reasons behind the ongoing and massive Nasdaq crash and global markets panic, but it is undeniable that disastrous Biden-Harris economic policies have contributed. Former President Trump is capitalizing on this to slam his Democrat opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“TRUMP CASH vs. KAMALA CRASH!” Trump posted in one of a series of Truth Social posts on the U.S. stock crisis. He also already has a new video ad out on the "Kamala Krash," contrasting Harris's claims that "Bidenomics is working" with the current stock market crisis reports.

“KAMALA KRASH”



Donald Trump Truth Social 02:53 PM EST 08/05/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/QBqqS7HtxM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 5, 2024

Trump predicted several years ago, “If Biden gets in [office], the market will crash.” And only a couple of days ago, Trump stated, “If Harris wins this election, you will quickly have a Kamala economic crash, you’re going to have a crash.” He told his Georgia rally audience. “You could also have a crash like in 1929, more specifically, ‘cause that’s where we’re heading.” Unfortunately for many Americans, it seems the stock market crash didn’t wait for Harris’s potential election.

Trump’s Truth Social comments referred to his insistence that a crash was inevitable at some point. “Of course, there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe,” Trump wrote. “Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!”

Trump framed the choice Americans have this election as between prosperity (him) and a new Great Depression (Harris). “VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!”

Trump has of course not been right about everything — the COVID-19 vaccine comes to mind — but he was right to warn about the looming economic disaster made inevitable by idiotic Democrat policies and mismanagement. Trump’s own economic policies were successful during his first term, however.

The touted economic “growth” under Biden has been government spending — i.e., taxpayer spending/government debt. The economy/inflation is the number one issue for most voters, as Americans struggle to make ends meet. Meanwhile, The New York Times declared that a Kamala Harris economy could be even “more progressive” than Joe’s “Bidenomics.” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Global markets are indeed panicking right now, as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported Monday morning:

Wall Street is in turmoil on Monday, with mounting fears of a slowing U.S. economy triggering a global sell-off. Early trading saw the S&P 500 plummet by 4%, following its worst week in over three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,197 points, or 3%, by 9:35 a.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite plunged 5.5%, placing it 15% below its peak from last month. Japan’s Nikkei 225 kicked off Monday by nosediving 12.4%, marking its worst performance since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Trump is right. This election really is a choice between a Kamala crash and Trump cash.