Dem Rep Apparently Okay With Civil War if Trump Wins Again

Grayson Bakich | 4:41 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

This should not come as news, nor should it be particularly surprising. We all know how desperate the Democrats are to prevent former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House and to get him out if he does. We now have footage of Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explaining how Dems will cite Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to justify Trump's removal, fully accepting that it could lead to a civil war.

I could not find a date for the video, but it was posted to X just hours ago, originally by user Merissa Hansen:

Rep. Raskin engages in the usual leftist caterwauling about how muh rights will be stripped away by Le Bad Orange Man, but the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which says anyone who partakes in an insurrection against the government cannot run for or hold office, did not apply to Trump.

Raskin continues by saying it would be "up to us on January 6th, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he is disqualified," before adding that Democrats are going to need extra protection because of the "backlash" coming their way.

When have you ever seen a Republican attack a Dem official? Seems to me like the opposite happens -- just ask Steve Scalise, Rand Paul, and Trump himself.

Raskin adds this tidbit: "And then we need bodyguards for everybody and civil war conditions."

For the past nine years now, ever since Trump came down that golden escalator in 2015, we have been subject to constant wailing and gnashing of teeth about how Le Bad Orange Man is Literally Hitler who will exterminate minorities and throw the world into chaos.

We have seen unprecedented lawfare that resulted in 34 felony convictions, nearly a half-billion in fines, and three states trying to remove Trump from their ballots, all while the media continues crowing about how Le Bad Orange Man will do all the horrible things they said would happen during his last term for real this time.

Yet it does not seem to bother them that Trump almost literally died, Corey Comperatore lost his life, and two more men got injured because some loony had been radicalized into thinking he would save the world by killing Trump (although nobody trusts the official narrative about how he managed to get up to that roof and open fire).

In the words of Rorschach from "Watchmen": "What's one more body among the foundations?"

