The Morning Briefing: RNC 2024 Wrap — Donald Trump the Elder Statesman Has Entered the Chat

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will return next week but needs a few more days to continue mocking the bad luncheon meat that Canadians call "bacon."

This has certainly been a festive week for a political party that was in need of some uplifting moments. The Biden years have been a bit of a slog after all, haven't they?

Anyone who has been hanging around and reading my stuff for a while knows that I have a history complaints about how the Republican National Committee functions. I've got 40 years of "Really?!?!?" responses under my belt. I'm just providing some perspective to give you context for this assessment of mine:

This ain't my first rodeo. That was far and away the greatest Republican National Convention I've ever seen. Good luck to the Dems trying to top that with what will no doubt be a frothing hate-fest. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 19, 2024

Even the hiccups were good at this convention. We were having a lot of fun live-blogging again last night, and you can relive all of that here. In addition to that, my colleagues were blogging the heck out of the evening's festivities.

While I thought that the previous night was slicker in terms of production value (which is important), there were some great moments during the finale. School choice and an overhaul of public education — a winning issue for Republicans — made it to the stage, which our resident teacher Ashley wrote about.

Chris covered pro-wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's appearance, which was both surreal and amazing.

The main event, though, was Donald Trump's third consecutive acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. It was a truly historic moment, given that there haven't been many one-term presidents who came back to try and win again, and it's been 132 years since Grover Cleveland pulled it off. (Side note: the first school I went to was Grover Cleveland Elementary in San Diego, which is where the tragic shooting that inspired the Boomtown Rats' song "I Don't Like Mondays" occurred.)

I've been saying for a month or so now that I'm really impressed with the way that Trump has been conducting himself in this campaign. Yes, I was a fan before, but he's really been hitting all the right notes this year, especially given the pressure of the the Democrats' un-American lawfare assault on him.

The Donald J. Trump who took the stage in Milwaukee last night was a reflective, determined elder statesman and it was glorious. This is what my ultra mega super MAGA friend Kevin wrote about it:

Trump took to the stage with a bandage covering the wound left by the would-be assassin's bullet. He kicked off his mesmerizing speech by thanking the GOP for the nomination and promising to stand for all Americans, stating: "We rise together or we fall apart." Trump's speech was unlike any of his others. It lacked the bombast and sarcasm of earlier speeches, which I find entertaining. Instead, it focused on unity.

Trump's sotto voce, conversational tone was perfect, and a counter to the angry maniac that the commies in the mainstream media like to portray him as. He was the adult in the room at a time when the Republic desperately needs that. His recounting of the assassination attempt provided yet another deeply emotional moment at this convention.

I've only briefly glimpsed some of the MSM hacks' response to the speech, and it's mostly been awful and not reality-based. They're desperate and losing and their opinion doesn't matter.

The man who accepted the Republican nomination last night is the man who this country needs to right the wrongs of the Biden administration's wrecking ball reign of error.

Godspeed, President Trump.

VodkaPundit. Obama: 'Biden Needs to Seriously Consider His Viability'

A 'New' Trump Blows the Lid Off RNC With Unity Speech

Trump Promises New ‘Golden Age,’ Praises Ronald Reagan

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Drunkblogging the RNC Grand Finale: Make America Great Again!

Make America's Schools Great Again

Undaunted, Unafraid, ‘Serene’: Trump Details His ‘Painful’ Assassination Attempt Experience

Heartbreaking. #RIP. Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Dead at 94

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Will Biden Choose Medically Assisted Political Suicide?

Run Faster! Video of Senators Chasing Secret Service Chief Is the Wildest Thing You'll See All Day

Eco-Hysterics Receive Largest Ever Jail Sentence for Blocking Major Highway in UK

Kamala and Every Other Democrat Polled Beats Biden Against Trump

Gina Carano Humiliates Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill for His Dishonest Attack on Trump

Garbage show. 'The Boys' Season Finale Features Political Violence Warning As It Encourages More Trump Hate

There Was a Time When Presidents Voluntarily Declined to Run for Reelection

The Changing Complexion of Conservatism

Hulkamania Invades the RNC, Brother!

Video: The Demographic Jihad in Vienna

Ford's Latest Pivot Shows That the EV Craze Has Fizzled Out

Girl, 7, 'Too Young' for First Amendment Rights, Punished for 'Racist' BLM Drawing

Um...Does Kamala Harris Even Have a Chance?

The One Thing Biden Never Recovered From During His Time In Office

Jasmine Crockett Really Posted This After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated

Ex-Secret Service Agent Goes Scorched Earth on Agency Over Trump Assassination Attempt

ARE AWESOME. J.D. Vance and Meemaw's Guns

Cam&Co. Massachusetts Dems Fast Track Massive Anti-2A Bill

Republicans at RNC Don't Budge In Face of Latest Anti-Gun Onslaught

California Sued Over Ban on Parental Trans Notifications

Now It Is The Nation Talking Up The Tone of the Republican Convention

How Much Is That Puppet in the Window? UPDATE

'Our Country Misses You': Eric Trump Delivers Fiery Speech in Support of His Father at the RNC

NEW: Large Explosion Rocks Downtown Tel Aviv Near US Embassy

RNC: Real Estate Investor, Friend Steve Witkoff Speaks About Trump's 'Humanity in the Quiet Moments'

Sam Stein: Dems Are ‘Spelunking Never-Before-Seen Depths of Despair’

Pass the Popcorn! CNN Chats With Marco Rubio While Mocking MSNBC for 'Cheap Fake' Broadcasts

Reports State That Trump Shooter Had Encrypted Overseas Accounts

Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount.

VodkaPundit, Part Quatre. Wargaming the Electoral College: The Battlefield Expands As the Fat Lady Warms Up

Hispanics Who Support Trump Love His Hardline Immigration Policy

Tucker: Trump Became America’s Leader After Taking a Bullet

What Should We Believe About the Future of Biden’s Candidacy?

Republican Realignment Topples Reagan's 'Three-Legged Stool' in the GOP

Day 3 of the RNC Was All About Family

‘Saturday Night Live’ Remembers Bob Newhart With Video Tributes

OpenAI launches GPT-4o mini, which will replace GPT-3.5 in ChatGPT

What It Takes To Be This Luxury Memphis Hotel’s ‘Duckmaster’

Donald The Orange Returns Triumphantly As Donald The White https://t.co/jbaLxWJAMk pic.twitter.com/3tGE1CbcX6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 19, 2024





We'll do a Newhart two-fer today. The first is the greatest finale in sitcom history.

This interview with Carson goes off the rails, but that's often when things got really fun on that show.