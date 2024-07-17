Gina Carano Humiliates Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill for His Dishonest Attack on Trump

If you followed Mark Hamill on X, you would never know that he had once played the legendary Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. His tweets don't talk about the love of science fiction or how blessed he is to have become an American cultural icon but instead are incessant rants about how he hates former President Donald Trump. His posts are so distasteful that former "The Mandalorian" actress Gina Carano had enough of his hate and made Hamill look foolish for misrepresenting what happened at the RNC.

Gina Carano is no stranger to leftists being unhinged. She faced severe backlash, including her termination from the Star Wars franchise and Disney as an actress, for pointing out how Republicans are treated as pariahs. A cancel culture mob came after her in 2021 for posting to her Instagram, "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers, but by their neighbors… even by children."

Carano continued, "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political ideology?"

Enough leftists hated Carano for her political ideology that Disney took action to end her career — a move that she is now fighting in court for wrongful termination. Disney attempted to have her case thrown out as a frivolous lawsuit but so far has not convinced the judge they've met the standard of proof to do so.

There's a complete double standard in Hollywood based on how leftist actors are treated compared to Carano, as well. Mark Hamill exemplifies this as he constantly berates Republicans and conservatives, hating them for their political views. Carano's post was thought-provoking and encouraged people not to hate, but Disney took action against her. Hamill's posts are often hateful to the point of being inappropriate for polite society, yet Disney has not terminated any relationship with him.

Hamill has also been invited to the White House, recently speaking at a press conference to refer to Joe Biden as "Joe B Wan Kenobi," one of the cringiest moments of the presidential campaign so far.

After the assassination attempt against President Trump, Mark Hamill has continued with his awful rhetoric. On the first night of the RNC, he mocked President Trump's bandage on his ear with a tweet of a photo saying, "1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight. 👂🤣"

While it's awful to mock a man who was nearly killed two days prior, Hamill didn't let any potential backlash stop him there.

The next evening, he posted an image with President Trump's eyes closed at the RNC with an image of himself sleeping on a couch, along with the text, "For once, I'm with him. #GOP_Snoozefest 💤😴”

Hamill's tweet was based on a lie. President Trump was not asleep, he was praying.

Gina Carano admonished Hamill on X, posting, "It's called praying Mark. Trump was closing his eyes in prayer. The man was just shot a few days ago, almost losing his life and another man took that bullet and died protecting his family."

"What happened to all that talk about not spreading misinformation and disinformation? Just doesn't count when you do it huh? Rules for thee.. not for me."

Carano kept firing away:

"How's that white democrat male privilege treating you? Been fired from any jobs recently?"

"It really makes you wonder what the deep state has on you for you to have your head so permanently jammed up their ass to where all you've become is their walking, talking piece of dung."

"Have you enjoyed all your political free speech and Hitler analogies without any repercussions the past 8 years. Don't worry, we have them all saved. Strange you weren't cancelled or called out for any of it. I wonder if that time is fast approaching for you."

"Have a good nap," she concluded.

Carano was on point with everything she said about Hamill, from the hypocrisy of the left and how they get treated for being nasty online to how Hamill had to base his post on a complete lie to get his point across. Democrats have gotten away with this kind of behavior for years, and now they are finally seeing the culture shift to a point where they're facing consequences for their bad behavior instead of being rewarded for it.

It's great having actors like Gina Carano fighting back against the vile leftist mob that has created an environment in which someone would attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate. Hopefully, posts like Hamill's provide Carano ample evidence in her wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney.