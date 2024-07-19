Trump Promises New ‘Golden Age,’ Praises Ronald Reagan

Catherine Salgado | 12:30 AM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

During his Republican National Convention speech, Donald Trump praised his late, beloved Republican presidential predecessor, Ronald Reagan, and promised a new “Golden Age.”

Advertisement

Praising Israel’s “Iron Dome,” its effective anti-missile system, Trump noted, “Ronald Reagan wanted this many years ago, but we really didn’t have the technology many years ago” as we do now. The media, of course, ridiculed it, pretending Reagan wanted science fiction. "Anything to mock him,” Trump said, “but he was a very good president.” 

After complimenting his predecessor, Trump added, “But now we have unbelievable technology, and why should other countries have this and we don’t? No, no, we’re going to build an Iron Dome over our country, and we’re going to be sure that nothing can come and harm our people.”

Besides Reagan, Trump also praised all patriots who have fought for liberty throughout the years. “And remember the word, devotion,” he said. “Our American ancestors crossed the Delaware, survived the icy winter at Valley Forge, and defeated a mighty empire to establish our cherished Republic. They fought so hard, they lost so much.” He praised the pioneers and all other patriots who have served in the military throughout the years. “At Yorktown, Gettysburg, and Midway, they joined the roll call of immortal heroes … and we have to cherish those people.”

Related‘We Love Our Barron’: Trump Gives Loving Shoutout to Family

Advertisement

Trump promised, “America is on the cusp of a new Golden Age, but we will have the courage to seize it? We’re going to take it. We’re going to make it a current. I mean, we’re going to bring this into a Golden Age like we’ve never seen before.” He added, “Remember this: China wants to do it, Japan wants to do it, all of these countries want to do it. We have to produce massive amounts of energy if we’re going to” beat them to it.

RelatedUndaunted, Unafraid, ‘Serene’: Trump Details His ‘Painful’ Experience of Assassination Attempt

Overall, Trump’s RNC speech was a message of optimism, hope, and determination to restore America’s greatness, just as Ronald Reagan did before him.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL REPUBLICAN RNC RONALD REAGAN REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

Sponsored

Recommended

A 'New' Trump Blows the Lid Off RNC With Unity Speech Kevin Downey Jr.
Drunkblogging the RNC Grand Finale: Make America Great Again!
There's an Intriguing New Theory About Why the Democrats Want Biden Out Matt Margolis
New Development in Trump Assassination Attempt Raises More Troubling Questions Matt Margolis
Girl, 7, 'Too Young' for First Amendment Rights, Punished for 'Racist' BLM Drawing Kevin Downey Jr.
Undaunted, Unafraid, ‘Serene’: Trump Details His ‘Painful’ Assassination Attempt Experience Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump Shooter Crooks Asked Classmate, ‘Shouldn’t You Hate Trump?’
Belmont Club: The Battle of the Miracles
What Happens If Joe Biden Drops Out?
Advertisement