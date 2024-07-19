Trump Promises New ‘Golden Age,’ Praises Ronald Reagan

During his Republican National Convention speech, Donald Trump praised his late, beloved Republican presidential predecessor, Ronald Reagan, and promised a new “Golden Age.”

Praising Israel’s “Iron Dome,” its effective anti-missile system, Trump noted, “Ronald Reagan wanted this many years ago, but we really didn’t have the technology many years ago” as we do now. The media, of course, ridiculed it, pretending Reagan wanted science fiction. "Anything to mock him,” Trump said, “but he was a very good president.”

After complimenting his predecessor, Trump added, “But now we have unbelievable technology, and why should other countries have this and we don’t? No, no, we’re going to build an Iron Dome over our country, and we’re going to be sure that nothing can come and harm our people.”

Besides Reagan, Trump also praised all patriots who have fought for liberty throughout the years. “And remember the word, devotion,” he said. “Our American ancestors crossed the Delaware, survived the icy winter at Valley Forge, and defeated a mighty empire to establish our cherished Republic. They fought so hard, they lost so much.” He praised the pioneers and all other patriots who have served in the military throughout the years. “At Yorktown, Gettysburg, and Midway, they joined the roll call of immortal heroes … and we have to cherish those people.”

Trump promised, “America is on the cusp of a new Golden Age, but we will have the courage to seize it? We’re going to take it. We’re going to make it a current. I mean, we’re going to bring this into a Golden Age like we’ve never seen before.” He added, “Remember this: China wants to do it, Japan wants to do it, all of these countries want to do it. We have to produce massive amounts of energy if we’re going to” beat them to it.

Comments on AI from Trumps speech tonight.



“America is on the cusp of a new golden age”



“AI needs tremendous [energy] literally twice the electricity that’s available now in our country” pic.twitter.com/GwmqWTn5Il — MindBranches (@MindBranches) July 19, 2024

Overall, Trump’s RNC speech was a message of optimism, hope, and determination to restore America’s greatness, just as Ronald Reagan did before him.