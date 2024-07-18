‘We Love Our Barron’: Trump Gives Loving Shoutout to Family

The Republican National Convention has emphasized family above everything else, and President Donald Trump’s speech was no different, as he gave an affectionate shoutout to his family members in the audience, especially his teenage son Barron.

Trump was speaking about his wife Melania’s “letter to America calling for national unity, and it really took the Republican Party by surprise. I will tell you, it was beautiful.” After a break for applause, Trump went on: “In fact, some very serious people have said that we should take that letter and put it as part of the Republican platform. That would be an honor, wouldn’t it? Right, Mr. Congressmen? But it captivated so many.”

He then went from praising his wife to expressing gratitude for the presence of his children and in-laws. “I also want to thank my entire family for being here. Don, Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared, Eric and Lara, Tiffany and Michael, Barron — we love our Barron!” A wave of cheers greeted that fatherly shoutout to 18-year-old Barron.

Trump added, “And, of course, my ten wonderful grandchildren, you saw a few of them up there on my lap before.” The little kids had been seen in his box earlier in the night. Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr., his granddaughter Kai, and Don Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly have all given speeches at the RNC.

Families are the building blocks of America, and Donald Trump loves both his family and this country, the United States of America.