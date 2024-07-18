Hulkamania Invades the RNC, Brother!

The schedule of speakers at this year's Republican National Convention has been fascinating, largely because the party has gone beyond the usual cavalcade of politicians. The “everyday people” in particular have been refreshing and memorable. Who can forget the family members of the 13 servicemen and women who lost their lives in Kabul, the WWII vet, or the sweet, old rancher couple talking about the border crisis?

There have been some interesting celebrities on the program, too. When I was at the barbershop this morning, the woman who cuts my hair said, “Who would’ve thought we’d see Amber Rose at the RNC?” Who would’ve thought, indeed?

When I saw the list of speakers for Thursday’s final night, my inner kid got excited. Hulk Hogan was on the schedule!

ISideWith points out that “Hogan's speech is anticipated to draw considerable attention, underscoring the former wrestler's influence and the ongoing relationship between celebrity culture and political endorsement.”

I wondered about the Hulkster’s conservative bona fides. I remember seeing how he got baptized last year, and he has talked about his faith for years. He’s also friends with Trump pal Peter Thiel, who helped bankroll his lawsuit against the execrable fools at Gawker.

Hogan also recently launched a patriotic-themed beer, but what might have sold me on his conservatism was when the New Republic asked, “Why the Hell Is Hulk Hogan Speaking at the RNC?” (My answer: none of your business.)

After the RNC showed a clip of Hogan’s theme song, “Real American”…

…Hogan came out in full effect:

Let me tell you something, brother. You know something? When I came here tonight, there was so much energy in this room. I thought maybe I was in Madison Square Garden, getting ready to win another world title. The vibe was so intense. The energy was so crazy. It felt like maybe I was gonna press that no-good stinky Giant over my head and slam him through the mat, brother. But what I found out was I was in a room full of real Americans, brother.

He continued to extol Donald Trump “in character” as Hulk Hogan, even stripping off his sportcoat and ripping his “Real American” T-shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance shirt with ripped sleeves.

It was sooooo cool. Twelve-year-old Chris would be so jealous.

But it got more real when Hogan dropped the character (somewhat) and addressed the party as himself:

I didn't come here as Hulk Hogan, but I just had to give you a little taste. You know my name. My name is Terry Bollea, and as an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend. I can no longer stay silent. I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero. And I'm proud to support my hero as the next president of these United States.

The former WWF/WWE champion recalled Trump sitting on the front row as Hogan won one of his many championships. He recalled the glories of the Trump years and expressed his belief that a second Trump term can bring them back.

Advertisement

“I really, really love this country, and I've lived the American dream. And I want my kids, your kids, and all those little teeny maniacs out there to live the American dream too,” he said. “This November, guys, we can save the American Dream for everyone. And Donald Trump is the president who will get the job done.”

He closed by issuing a challenge as only the Hulkster could: “So all you criminals, all you lowlifes, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers, and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question, brother. Whatcha gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother? God bless you.”

If you had told me years ago that a pro wrestler would make a compelling case for a Republican president at the RNC, I wouldn’t have believed you. But dang it, Hulk Hogan made it work.