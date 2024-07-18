Eco-Hysterics Receive Largest Ever Jail Sentence for Blocking Major Highway in UK

Over four days in November 2022, Just Stop Oil extremists blocked a major highway in the UK, causing huge traffic tie-ups. Authorities determined that there was a "conspiracy to cause a public nuisance," and five of the hysterics got serious prison time.

Judge Christopher Hehir said: "The plain fact is that each of you some time ago has crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic."

"You have appointed yourselves as the sole arbiters of what should be done about climate change, bound neither by the principles of democracy nor the rule of law," he continued.

“And your fanaticism makes you entirely heedless of the rights of your fellow citizens. You have taken it upon yourselves to decide that your fellow citizens must suffer disruption and harm, and how much disruption and harm they must suffer, simply so that you may parade your views,” he added.

We could use judges like him in the U.S.

The five convicted felons were caught planning the escapade on a Zoom call, which the UK Sun newspaper was able to sit in on.

"The group caused more than 50,000 hours of vehicle delay - affecting more than 700,000 vehicles - and left the M25 'compromised' for more than 120 hours," reported the outlet.

The reason for the relatively lengthy prison sentences is the belief that jail will not make much of an impression on these fanatics.

“I want to remind the court once more that my reasons for taking action were not beliefs or opinions. Earth’s life-support systems are breaking down due to human activities, whether we believe it or not," said Cressida Gethin, 22, who received a four-year sentence.

“These are not beliefs or opinions and feeling strongly that this is wrong is greatly understandable, I would argue. I deeply regret that this action was necessary … I maintain that it was necessary and I stand by my actions as the most effective option available to me," she added.

Guardian:

Supporters of the defendants expressed outrage at the sentences, which came after a two-week trial in which the judge denied them any of the defences in law for causing a public nuisance. Hehir ruled that the jury should not take into account evidence about climate breakdown, which the defendants wanted to point to as the key motivation behind their actions, and which they said provided them with a reasonable excuse for them.

The judge denied them "defenses in law" because there were none. Opinion is not a defense.

“Today is a dark day for peaceful environmental protest” in the UK, Michel Forst, the UN’s special rapporteur on environmental defenders, said. “This sentence should shock the conscience of any member of the public. It should also put all of us on high alert on the state of civic rights and freedoms in the United Kingdom."

Well, whaddaya know, a hysterical lawyer.

Judge Hehir's statement at sentencing left no doubt about the reason for the prison term: “The protests caused massive disruption. Every section of the orbital motorway was affected. The cost incurred by the Metropolitan Police alone was over £1m. People missed flights, people missed funerals. The offences committed by all five of you indeed, and as I have made clear lengthy custodial sentences must follow.”

The Just Stop Oil "activists" are one step removed from terrorists. Perhaps the judge's heavy sentencing will force some of the fanatics to take a step back.