A 'New' Trump Blows the Lid Off RNC With Unity Speech

Just days after a smelly, pimply-faced incel tried to put a bullet in his head, President Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president.

He was surrounded by family and faithful Republicans, eager to help him make America great again.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! One man alone can not save this nation from the Marxists looking to enslave We the People. He needs patriotic Americans like YOU to "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT" with him.

Hulk Hogan's speech made me want to take a hot-tub time machine back to April 19, 1775, and unload muskets at lobsterbacks at Lexington and Concord. Eric Trump's speech dropped truth bombs all over the joint. But President Trump transcended everything with a speech he reportedly wrote himself, days after a narcissistic animal tried to upend American history.

I am told Trump had an edgy speech full of facts that Biden wouldn't like but instead went with something more "unifying."

FACT-O-RAMA! Is it just me or has President Trump's demeanor changed since the attempt on his life? He seems more ... solemn perhaps? Please tell me your opinions in the "comments" section.

I had no idea fellow Detroit hometown homeslice Kid Rock was going to be Trump's hype-man.

Rock killed with a pro-Trump rap song that set the house on fire.

Kid Rock isn't the first musician/rapper to back Trump. Amber Rose gave a speech at the convention earlier in the week. Then there are all these rappers in this article who have come out loud and proud for Trump:

Dana White had the pleasure and privilege of introducing President Trump, who took the microphone as Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the U.S.A." and the conventioneers chanted "U.S.A., U.S.A.!"

Advertisement

We Rise Together, or We Fall Apart

Trump took to the stage with a bandage covering the wound left by the would-be assassin's bullet. He kicked off his mesmerizing speech by thanking the GOP for the nomination and promising to stand for all Americans, stating: "We rise together or we fall apart."

Trump's speech was unlike any of his others. It lacked the bombast and sarcasm of earlier speeches, which I find entertaining. Instead, it focused on unity.

Trump discussed the attempt on his life in Butler, Pa., on July 13, which Catherine wrote about here in more detail.

I'm not supposed to be here tonight. Not supposed to be here. Thank you, but I'm not, and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God watching.

Donald Trump tells the story about how he almost lost his life on Saturday, says he will never tell the story again because it's too painful.



You are witnessing history.



Less than a week ago, this man was a quarter inch from death.



Today, he is giving the most… pic.twitter.com/1qbO1dZH9d — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 19, 2024

He pensively described the attack that could have ended his life and altered American history forever.

Trump stated, "I'm not supposed to be here tonight," and the crowd responded with, "Yes, you are. Yes, you are!" I can't lie; I got a little weepy at that point. I can remain calm at funerals and Hallmark commercials, but for some reason patriotism makes me misty.

Advertisement

Trump commended his Bulter audience for not stampeding out in panic and praised their bravery under fire.

He paid homage to the patriotic firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the rally while shielding his family from the miscreant's bullets, calling for a moment of silence for the slain husband and father of two daughters.

In the case of Corey and the other two, by the way, they were very, very seriously injured, but now they're doing very well. They're going to be okay. They're warriors. So now I ask that we observe a moment of silence in honor of our friend, Corey.

Trump spent much of his time thanking his followers, the Secret Service, and his family, who have been dragged through a mud pile throughout Trump's numerous Stalin-like trials.

FACT-O-RAMA! The leftoid stains are trying to pretend the shooter was a Republican, but fail to notice he donated $15 to the pinko Democrat fundraising website "ActBlue."

Trump promised to secure the borders and return patriotism to our schools after we "rescue the nation."

RELATED: Girl, 7, 'Too Young' for First Amendment Rights, Punished for 'Racist' BLM Drawing

Trump declared he would close the border and make America prosperous again. He took minor jabs at the Biden administration while only naming him once.

If Democrats want to unify our country, they should drop these parties and witch hunts, which I have been going through for approximately eight years, and they should do that without delay and allow an election to proceed on this journey.

Advertisement

He gave hope to a nation that just saw him take a bullet and then stand up and pump his fist while yelling, "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!"

Trump gave what some would call a kinder, gentler speech while invigorating We the People to take our nation back on Election Day. He seemed to embrace humility. I imagine being millimeters away from an assassin's bullet has that kind of an effect on a person.

Trump declared that illegal immigrants were stealing jobs from black and Hispanic communities. Someone yelled, "Blacks for Trump!" Trump responded with, "I like you too!"

Trump briefly mentioned the 2020 election and stated it would not happen again, an obvious reference to what some believe was a rigged election.

As Trump was winding down, he managed to score a few laughs, especially when joking about MS-13 and the chart that he "never really got to see," referring to the moment the domestic terrorist tried to kill him as he looked at the now famous statistical chart displayed at the rally. He also killed with what is likely an ad-lib line about Hannibal Lecter.

Trump: Has anyone seen Silence of the Lambs? The late great Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/mhBdZcZ4lh — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2024

In his closing moments, Trump promised to "drill baby, drill, and close the border."

He vowed not to let killers into our country, referring to the growing list of rapists and murderers crossing the southern border, which Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas claims is secure.

Advertisement

My favorite part was when Trump reminded the world how he scared a terrorist, allegedly by showing him a picture of his house and threatening to kill him if he hurt even one American.

Afghanistan, I spoke to the head of the Taliban. You've heard this story. Abdul, still there. Still the press got on me. "Why would you speak to him?" I said, "because that's who the killing is. I don't have to speak to somebody that has nothing to do with it." And I told them, "Don't ever do that. Don't ever do that again. Don't ever do that again," because during the Obama administration, many great people and soldiers, a lot of soldiers, are being killed from long distance. I said, "if you keep doing that, you're gonna be hit harder than anybody's ever been hit by a country before."

And he said, "I understand, your excellency.".. I wonder if he calls the other guy "your excellency"?

Most inspiringly, Trump declared he would never let us down.

As expected, he ended his inspiring speech with, 'We will make America great again" before thanking Wisconsin and various others.

FACT-O-RAMA! The first song to play when Trump left the stage was "Hold on, I'm Coming," by Sam and Dave. Even his song choices inspire hope.

I mentioned that President Trump can't save America alone.

All real Americans must unite to fight the pinko toilet-dwellers until communism is nothing more than a stain on our boots.

Advertisement

Join the fight NOW and become a PJ Media VIP Member and keep free speech and freedom of the press American institutions.

They are trying to kill President Trump. Imagine what they will do to you and your kids if they take control.

These are the final hours to get a VIP membership for 60% off the usual price.

Click HERE and join the KDJ Nation of patriotic VIP warriors for just $1.68 per month, and kick the commies in their [deleted by editor].

This is not a drill. When we win, which we will, the bourbon is on me.