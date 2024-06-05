Say What? Black Panther Founding Member Supports Trump

David Hilliard, 82, a founding member of the Black Panthers, is openly supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Hilliard wasn't shy about his enthusiasm for Trump, which he revealed during an interview with writer Carol Mitchell. "I knew Trump when Trump was a college student in New York and he supported the Black Panther Party," Hilliard recalled.

Advertisement

He was just getting started on his praise for Trump. "Trump is a person who's a decent man, and he supported the Black Panther Party," Hilliard quipped. "He was someone who gave us money."

FACT-O-RAMA! Mitchell asked Hilliard for an interview after learning they both live in the same apartment building.

"Trump's a friend of African Americans, and I knew Trump from the 1960s in New York, where he comes from, and he's a friend to African Americans," Hilliard continued. "I mean, he's not a racist. He's not a racist, fascist, white man. He supported Black people."

Someone should tell every screeching harpy on the left what Hilliard detailed about Trump, starting with Minnesota's favorite race-baiter, Rep. Ilhan Omar. Omar released this ad, hoping to hear some coins drop into her campaign tip jar:

If there’s one thing I hate, it’s that Donald is a white supremacist and right-wing extremist who has spent years dehumanizing and attacking women, people of color, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, Muslims, and countless others. Donate to my campaign to help me fight back. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 22, 2024

"So, in your opinion, now that he [Trump] has these 34 counts of being a felon, Trump has always been part of the black community or familiarized with the black community," Mitchell queried. Hilliard responded by saying, "That's exactly right," and even suggested Trump was being persecuted because he "likes black folks."

Advertisement

This inconvenient truth isn't the only evidence that the black community is starting to board the Trump train.

Trump recently packed a park for a speech in the South Bronx, to the delicious pain of Boogeydown wannabe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Many of the Bronxites at the rally called for AOC to "stay out of the Bronx," a portion of which she represents in Washington, D.C.

FACT-O-RAMA! New Yorkers frequently refer to "da Bronx" as "the Boogeydown Bronx" or sometimes just "the Boogeydown."

Numerous black celebrities have recently vocalized their support for Trump, especially from the rap-hip hop world. Sexxy Red, Azelia Banks, Kodak Black, Waka Flocka Flame, and Lil Wayne have recently come out in support of Trump. Snoop Dogg admitted he had "nothing but love" for Trump.

Rapper YG, who scored a hit with a song called "F*** Donald Trump," did a 180 and is now a fan of "45." "I'm speaking about these m**********s in the hood," YG declared on the "This Past Weekend" podcast back in August of 2023. "I am speaking on their behalf. This is what they say. 'S***, Biden ain't did nothing for us, that n***a Trump is passing out money.'"

Charlamagne tha God, arguably the biggest name in radio geared toward black audiences, praised Trump on the Communist News Network (CNN) but fell short of endorsing him. More importantly, he has repeatedly refused to back Biden, as he did before the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Even Al Jazeera had to admit that Trump has doubled his support in the black community since the 2020 election.

Recommended: The Bromance Between Joe Biden, China, and the Mexican Cartels

Team Biden knows they are hemorrhaging black votes and have gone into panic mode.

With black voters flocking to Trump in record numbers, the Pravda press will lose the option of referring to Trump's supporters as racist peckerwoods, and I suspect that scares the hell out of them.

Even better, President Finger-Diddle Biden will forever be remembered as the first Democrat president in modern history to lose the support of the black community.