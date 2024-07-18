Contributor
1 min ago Stephen Green

Michelle has Netflix money. She's not leaving the Hamptons unless it's to go shopping in Paris. 

1 min ago Chris Queen
5 mins ago Paula Bolyard

I don't know exactly how the firing thing works, but I say let's go for it. I've got a list of names. 

5 mins ago Ashley McCully

And here I was thinking *Trump* was going to be the one squatting in the White House... that's what the mainstream media said, anyway. If he isn't competent enough to be their candidate, how is he competent enough to be our president?

7 mins ago Stephen Green

Diane Evans had a spot-on teleprompter joke. Or at least she would have, if Biden could still read off his teleprompter.

Did you read my column earlier this week about his big NAACP speech stumbles? He was on the prompter the whole time.

And *that* is the guy who gets to decide if he's still his party's candidate. 

6 mins ago Paula Bolyard

You don't know the half of it. 

15 mins ago Stephen Green
That's weird, Paula, because it's usually me that HR is busy scribbling notes about.
7 mins ago Stephen Green

8 mins ago Ashley McCully

The pinot noir ran dry, so montepulciano d'abruzzo it is! Prost, y'all.

13 mins ago Stephen Green

Diane Hendricks is a woman whose voice is all about bourbon and cigarettes. No clue who she is but I do sometimes miss those women, who seem to have gone out of style a while ago. Just not out of style around here. 

More importantly, she's got a great story.

15 mins ago Stephen Green
18 mins ago Chris Queen

Mandatory "smoking-hot wife" reference 🥃

18 mins ago Paula Bolyard

I'm not VodkaPundit, nor am I drunk, but I'm here to give the Main Man time to refill his drink now and then for this four-hour marathon. Anything else would be cruel and unusual punishment, and HR would probably come after me. 

Here's the schedule for tonight. Times are ET. 

7-7:30PM
  • Diane Hendricks, everyday American
  • Diane Evans, everyday American
  • Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration
  • Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State
7:30-8PM
  • Pastor Lorenzo Sewell
  • John Nieporte, everyday American
  • Steve & Zach Witkoff
8-8:30PM
  • Alina Habba, President Donald J. Trump's attorney
  • Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network
8:30-9PM
  • Carrie Ruiz, everyday American
  • Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler
  • Annette Albright, everyday American
9-10PM
  • Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
  • Eric Trump
  • Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship
10-11:30PM
  • President Donald J. Trump
19 mins ago Stephen Green

I don't have a drink yet. Please enjoy this smooth jazz hold music while I go pour myself and scotch-rocks with extra scotch. 


20 mins ago Stephen Green
Just a quick reminder that the liveblogs usually autorefresh but that it doesn't always work. So no need to hit refresh but if you go more than a couple minutes without seeing any hot and fresh entries, go on and click that refresh button. 
22 mins ago Stephen Green

Chris, if we've gotta have Hulk Hogan than I guess we gotta have Hulk Hogan. But I could have sworn I left 1993 behind like maybe 30 years ago. 

24 mins ago Chris Queen

Who's ready for the Hulkster tonight?

via GIPHY

26 mins ago Stephen Green

While we wait for the first primetime speakers, here's a little something from today's big news.

The question nobody has answered yet is whether this is Dem outside of Biden's shrunken inner circle trying to force him into dropping out, or whether Halperin's report reflects what's actually going on in the Oval Office.

What say you, my VIP hive-minders?

29 mins ago Stephen Green

Last night's liveblog was an awesome group effort but tonight is a drunkblog solo show...

...mostly.

More than a few readers like to follow the blog instead of the speeches so if there are any juicy quotes that this lonely drunkblogger doesn't have time to transcribe — and you know there will be — Paula Bolyard and Chris Queen have generously volunteered to grab those for you.

Plus maybe a few other things they might have to say.

So then... Let's do this thing.

The event hasn't started yet

