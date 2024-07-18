For everyone thinking Michelle Obama might run this year I give these two side by sides. Does it look like she wants to run?— e-beth (@ebeth360) July 18, 2024
2018 June 2024 pic.twitter.com/OVhFnSS5Db
Michelle has Netflix money. She's not leaving the Hamptons unless it's to go shopping in Paris.
Trump campaign volunteer Diane Evans says she helps with anything, “even taking out the garbage. And now I’m helping to take out the garbage at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.” 🔥 🔥— Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) July 18, 2024
I don't know exactly how the firing thing works, but I say let's go for it. I've got a list of names.
.@NRSC Chairman @SteveDaines: We must FIRE Chuck Schumer & elect Donald Trump if we want to #MAGA.#RNCinMKE pic.twitter.com/AtoBxUJdL4— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 18, 2024
And here I was thinking *Trump* was going to be the one squatting in the White House... that's what the mainstream media said, anyway. If he isn't competent enough to be their candidate, how is he competent enough to be our president?
Diane Evans had a spot-on teleprompter joke. Or at least she would have, if Biden could still read off his teleprompter.
Did you read my column earlier this week about his big NAACP speech stumbles? He was on the prompter the whole time.
And *that* is the guy who gets to decide if he's still his party's candidate.
Diane Evans had a spot-on teleprompter joke. Or at least she would have, if Biden could still read off his teleprompter.
Did you read my column earlier this week about his big NAACP speech stumbles? He was on the prompter the whole time.
And *that* is the guy who gets to decide if he's still his party's candidate.
The pinot noir ran dry, so montepulciano d'abruzzo it is! Prost, y'all.
Diane Hendricks is a woman whose voice is all about bourbon and cigarettes. No clue who she is but I do sometimes miss those women, who seem to have gone out of style a while ago. Just not out of style around here.
More importantly, she's got a great story.
Mandatory "smoking-hot wife" reference 🥃
I'm not VodkaPundit, nor am I drunk, but I'm here to give the Main Man time to refill his drink now and then for this four-hour marathon. Anything else would be cruel and unusual punishment, and HR would probably come after me.
Here's the schedule for tonight. Times are ET.
I don't have a drink yet. Please enjoy this smooth jazz hold music while I go pour myself and scotch-rocks with extra scotch.
Chris, if we've gotta have Hulk Hogan than I guess we gotta have Hulk Hogan. But I could have sworn I left 1993 behind like maybe 30 years ago.
Who's ready for the Hulkster tonight?
While we wait for the first primetime speakers, here's a little something from today's big news.
The question nobody has answered yet is whether this is Dem outside of Biden's shrunken inner circle trying to force him into dropping out, or whether Halperin's report reflects what's actually going on in the Oval Office.
What say you, my VIP hive-minders?
Last night's liveblog was an awesome group effort but tonight is a drunkblog solo show...
...mostly.
More than a few readers like to follow the blog instead of the speeches so if there are any juicy quotes that this lonely drunkblogger doesn't have time to transcribe — and you know there will be — Paula Bolyard and Chris Queen have generously volunteered to grab those for you.
Plus maybe a few other things they might have to say.
So then... Let's do this thing.