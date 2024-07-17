‘Ride or Die’: Matt Gaetz Delivers Fiery RNC Speech

Both Donald Trump and America are “unstoppable,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told an enthusiastic crowd at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Wednesday.

Gaetz touched on election integrity, congressional ethics, inflation, foreign policy, and the border crisis in his RNC speech. He ripped the incompetence of Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris. Gaetz emphasized, “President Trump has shown the world what he is made of, and now we will show the world what America is made of by having his back.”

Gaetz joked about Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who was just found guilty of multiple bribery charges, “Under Biden-Harris, inflation has gotten so bad you can no longer bribe Democrat senators with cash alone. You have to use gold bars just so the bribes hold value.”

But a second Trump presidency means a war against corruption, according to Gaetz. “Oh, the Swamp-draining will recommence soon, and I will be President Trump’s strongest ally in Congress to pass term limits, to stop taxpayer funding for political campaigns, to ban members of Congress for life from becoming lobbyists, and for the same reason you don’t let the referee bet on the game, ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks,” he declared to cheers. “I am proud to stand before you the only Republican in Congress who takes no lobbyist money, no PAC money, it’s not good for me, [but] I work for you, not them.”

He continued, “President Trump, he’ll never defund our police, but he will defund foreign aid to countries that hate us.” A vote for Trump is also a vote for election integrity. “And President Trump understands that if it isn’t racist to check ID for a hunting license, or welfare benefits, or a fishing license, then it is okay to demand an ID to vote everywhere in this country, in every election,” Gaetz added.

The Florida representative then highlighted how pathetically incompetent the Democrat president and vice president are. “A Democrat congressman recently said that any criticism of Joe Biden is ableist. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that the American president be able to do the job,” Gaetz said. Referring to infamous financial swindler Bernie Madoff, he went on, “Kamala Harris isn’t able to do any job. She was appointed Border Czar. Appointing Kamala Harris to oversee the border is like appointing Bernie Madoff to oversee your retirement plan.”

Finally, Gaetz praised both Trump and his VP pick, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH). “President Trump has shown the world what he is made of, and now we will show the world what America is made of by having his back,” Gaetz said. “And how about the choice President Trump made for a running mate? JD [Vance] looks like a young Abraham Lincoln, but he’s from Ohio, like Gen. [U.S.] Grant, and like Gen. Grant JD Vance knows how to fight. So they can run Biden from the nursing home, Harris, George Clooney, Robert DeNiro, whoever they want to run. We are on a mission to rescue and save this country, and we ride or die with Donald John Trump to the end…Let’s go get ’em.”

Abraham Lincoln and U.S. Grant defeated the America-hating Democrats of their day, and Trump and Vance will hopefully go on to victory against the America-hating Democrats of our present day. As Gaetz said, “we ride or die with Donald John Trump to the end.”