Grand Old Party Indeed: New Trump-Vance Campaign Ad Is Pure Fire

(Editor's Note: It has been confirmed that this was actually written by Stephen Kruiser. Trust us — none of us at PJ Media or the Townhall Media Mothership are used to him being in a good mood either.)

Yes, I'm having an extended moment this week. As I wrote in Wednesday's Morning Briefing, we need to savor the good times and let them re-energize us.

I've been very impressed with everything that the Trump campaign has done this year. The most striking thing is that Donald Trump has found a way to get rid of the unforced errors that he's been prone to in the past without losing the electric essence of his personality. There's an elder statesman vibe there now, yet he's still not a cliché politician.

It's a lot of fun to watch.

Whether Trump is making adjustments on his own, taking the counsel of others, or a combination of both, it's working to perfection thus far.

People who are familiar with my work are aware that I am a big fan of Trump's public speaking style. He combines a successful salesman's ability to connect with the kind of honesty that career politicians tend to avoid. One never has to worry if Donald Trump is going to tiptoe around an issue out of fear of bad press. He's the rare Republican who realizes that the Democratic rent boys in the mainstream media will never be his friends and he uses that to his advantage.

Thanks to his experience as one of the most successful reality/unscripted television stars in history, Trump has media connections that the old "Harumph!" Republican crowd never did. His campaign ads have production value and are a refreshing departure from the Karl Rove, in-your-face, BIG FONT style that hung around long past its "use by" date.

One of the first "Trump-Vance 2024" ads is a masterstroke in highlighting Trump's strengths. It begins with with quotes from his rally speeches, then segues into news clips about the Democrats' lawfare harassment, then goes back to more rally quotes.

He says, "The only crime I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it." At one point in the not-too-distant past, that would have been easy to dismiss as typical Trump bravado. Now, we know that he's over the target.

The money line — in my opinion — is a variation on my favorite quote of his: "They're not coming after me, they're coming after you and I just happen to be standing in their way, and I will never be moving."

That's another line that many might dismiss as Trumpian bombast, but we've seen the Biden/Garland Department of Justice routinely prioritize going after American citizens who share one common trait: they're not Democrats.

This ad is a leadoff homerun for the Trump-Vance 2024 campaign. The campaign has been so on point this year that there is no reason to believe that it won't press its advantage. That's something that the GOP of yesteryear wasn't very good at. However, as the MSM lap dogs like to lament, this is Donald Trump's Republican Party now.

That's a very good thing.

Here's the ad, courtesy of the always wonderful Monica Crowley:

🚨 NEW TRUMP CAMPAIGN AD 🚨



🔥 WOW - INCREDIBLE 🔥pic.twitter.com/2ZSS45gucX — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 17, 2024



