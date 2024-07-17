The Morning Briefing: The GOP Is Both Grand and a Party Again

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off while reveling in being labeled "The Esoteric Scourge of Alberta" by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Regular readers here are used to me saying that this election year is "weird," or "unusual." I don't know why I keep limiting it to this election year because I think that everything since the plague year has been way off. (I wrote about it a little bit in a VIP column at the beginning of the month.)

There is something really extraordinary going on this week: it's not awful to be a Republican or a conservative who's voting Republican this year. Let's be honest here — that's a novelty. I mean, I think that the last time I was really excited during the week of the Republican National Convention was in 1084.

Yeah, it's been a while.

There might have been couple of others that were passable, but the GOP has been heavy on the "O" and short on the "G" for a few conventions now. The last one was not even a real convention, of course.

Back in 2016, the Never Trump loons were trying to attempt a palace coup and derail Donald Trump's nomination, which cast a pall over the entire RNC.

The 2012 Mitt Romney convention was like going to the dentist and getting teeth pulled without any anesthesia.

My liver is still tender from making it through the 2008 John McCain experience.

Last night my mom called to tell me how much she has been enjoying watching the convention (excellent parenting — my sister and I never had wandering liberal phases when we were young) and I told her that I was too, which has been a source of surprise to start the week. I started watching for work, of course, but then realized that the vibe was very refreshing, especially after the awfulness of the weekend.

A lot of people are feeling it:

I’ve been intimately involved in Republican politics since I was a kid and other than the Reagan years I’ve never seen Republicans and Americans more fired up, more resolute, more united, and more fiercely prepared to join arms to restore America to its founding principles.



God… — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) July 17, 2024

I'm sure that David and I aren't the only conservatives in a certain age group who find this reminiscent of the Reagan years. That doesn't mean that Trump is Reaganesque — nobody is ever going to be Reaganesque and Republicans have got to stop dreaming about that. What it means is that Donald Trump's energy and commitment have brought some optimism and levity to a party that feels like the last three-and-a-half years have been 20.

A little fresh air is a very, very good thing. In the current political maelstrom of American politics, we have to cherish what moments we can. The cherishing is definitely on this week. This is from something my good friend and longtime partner in liver damage (They regenerate!) Stephen Green wrote yesterday:

Slate's Aymann Ismail wrote Tuesday that he expected the RNC to be "dark and tense" but after arriving there on Monday found it to be "something else entirely." "The mood was not tense—it was almost chipper," he discovered. "Once inside, I was again surprised by the jubilance of the many conventiongoers. Red hats crowned smiling faces as attendees giddily rushed toward the arena and secured a place in line to get inside and escape the heat."

As Stephen notes in his column, that doesn't jibe with the Democrats' narrative about everyone on the Right being a smoldering domestic terrorist on the verge of blowing up the neighborhood (I embellished a bit there). Democrats are bitter grievance mongers who are always in the throes of projection. They assume we're bitter and miserable because they're bitter and miserable.

Conservative Republicans have been down a bit of late, thanks to President LOLEightyonemillion and his handlers' assault on the Constitution of the United States.

Not this week, though. The Grand Old Party is, for the moment, quite grand again.

There's a lot of work to be done between now and Election Day, to be sure. Pausing and enjoying these few days will provide much-needed energy for that.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: My colleagues and I will be liveblogging tonight's festivities from the Republican National Convention. It's Trump time! We have a lot of fun when we do these things and we try and make sure that you do too. Join us for cogent analysis, blistering snark, and an adult beverage or two. I may even wear pants (KIDDING). If you would like to join us in all of our election year revelry, we are running a super ganga RNC VIP promo. You can subscribe here and use the promo code MAGA24 to receive 60% discount! That's 68 cents a week for VIP Gold access to all of the premium content at every Townhall Media site. It also gets you a ticket to kick off every weekend with me and VodkaPundit on "Five O'Clock Somewhere," our Friday video happy hour. As cover charges go, 68 cents ain't bad at all!

Everything Isn't Awful

Welcome to Australia pic.twitter.com/c6ujgG4SII — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 17, 2024





SFK of the Day

Gavin Newsom's Anti-Parent Transgender Lunacy Chases SpaceX HQ to Texas

"Newsom is also completely beholden to the California Teachers Association, which is the wealthiest and most powerful political lobby in the state. Teachers' unions and their lapdog Democratic politicians are waging a never-ending war against parental rights, because they want to be able to indoctrinate children without any interference."

Shot of Vodka

Mea Culpa: Turns Out the Dems Can Go Right Back to 'Trump Is Literally Hitler!'

"Caveats aside, if you're a twisted loser looking to make a name for yourself, the guy Democrats painted as Literally Hitler™ for the last eight years is your likely target. While Democrat rhetoric isn't what made Crooks a killer, it almost certainly narrowed down his target selection."



Kabana Comedy/Tunes