Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After 'Don't Miss Trump Next Time' Backlash

One of the entertainment industry's worst reactions to the attempted assassination of President Trump on Saturday came from Tenacious D, the longtime humor band fronted by actor Jack Black. After public uproar over his bandmate's comments, Jack Black has canceled performances indefinitely.

Advertisement

People around the world were shocked when a video went viral from Tenacious D's Australian tour over the weekend. During the show, Jack Black interrupted their program to wish his bandmate Kyle Gass a Happy Birthday by singing the traditional song for celebration. Someone brought a cake to Gass, and Jack Black said, "Make a wish, Kyle."

Kyle Gass then made his horrific remark, saying, "Don't miss Trump next time."

Tenacious D "Don't miss miss Trump next time"



These people are sick and want you dead pic.twitter.com/3qaVioquGu — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) July 15, 2024

The comments ignited outrage, not just in America among Trump supporters but around the world, as so many are shocked at the political violence in the United States, where we are supposed to be able to speak freely about our politics without fear.

The band is currently touring in Australia, and Australian Sen. Ralph Babet called for their immediate deportation. Babet released a press statement saying, "I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday." The conservative politician asserted, "To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape, or form. This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President."

Advertisement

Babet added, "I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the Immigration Minister Andrew Gilles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately. Anything less than deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States."

"Australia wrongly locked up Novak Djokovic and deported him because he allegedly undermined public trust in vaccination," Babet concluded. "Allowing Tenacious D to remain in Australia after calling for the death of a President is unthinkable, and it affirms the weakness of our current Prime Minister."

Within hours, the uproar prompted Jack Black to post to Instagram, "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Related: Fantasy Author Brandon Sanderson Sold Out His Religion To The LGBTQ Agenda

Earlier in the year, Jack Black appeared at a Biden fundraiser. "Our democracy is at stake," he claimed while wearing a "Dark Brandon" t-shirt featuring Joe Biden with glowing eyes.

Advertisement

In a prior interview, Black also stated to the Hill, "But so much is on the ballot this cycle. We've got – a woman's right to choose is on the ballot. The environment is on the ballot, environmental protections. And not to mention democracy is on the ballot. There's so, there's so many divides in this country right now." In the same interview, he called President Trump a "threat lurking in the background."

It's clear that Jack Black has no love for President Trump, but the backlash appears too much for him to handle. Whether it was pressure from Australian authorities that caused him to cancel Tenacious D's upcoming shows after Kyle Gass made his horrific remarks, or whether it was due to his own personal convictions, we do not know. However, dangerous rhetoric encouraging more political violence against President Trump needs to stop among the Hollywood entertainment elites. After such hate-filled comments from his bandmate, Jack Black backing away is the best scenario for the country.