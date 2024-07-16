JD Coined the Perfect Slogan for the Mighty Trump-Vance Ticket

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance was once extremely wary of the idea of Donald Trump becoming president. But after he saw the results President Trump was able to achieve for this country, he became a convert. He encapsulates these mind-changing results into two words: "peace" and "prosperity."

In 2016, Vance was notably skeptical of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He called Trump, among other things, “cultural heroin,” “noxious,” and “unfit for the nation’s highest office." He once messaged a friend, "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a*****e like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler."

Then Vance, along with the rest of the world, experienced a Trump presidency. In an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity on Monday, Vance explained his evolution from Trump hater to Trump enthusiast. “I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016,” Vance admitted. “But President Trump was a great president and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity."

That pair of Trump accomplishments — peace and prosperity — has been a repeated theme for Vance the Trump convert.

Last winter, Sen. Vance appeared on CNN. January 6 hysteric Jake Tapper asked him, "Do you really have no concerns that Donald Trump might try to abuse his power if reelected?" Vance replied, "No, Jake, I don't. Look, the guy was president for four years. We had peace. We had prosperity. We had wages rising faster than inflation."

Last month, in an interview with Fox News's Lawrence Jones, Vance again explained his evolution to becoming a Trump fan. "…Trump was just a very, very good president. I would say a great president, right? … He brought freedom. He brought a ton of prosperity to our country. Peace on the world stage, right? Like, you didn't have new war popping up every year."

In Luke 10:25-28, Jesus confirms that two simple rules — "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind" and "Love your neighbor as yourself" — encapsulate the path to eternal life. These two principles can stand in for the Ten Commandments and can even be said to encompass the entire Judeo-Christian social and moral value system.

Similarly, those two go-to words that Vance uses to describe the first Trump administration encompass the whole of Trump's incredible policies and successes. They cover matters foreign and domestic. They apply to every sector.

Peace and prosperity are what every American wants for our country and our world. They stand in stark contrast to the misery the Biden administration has been serving up.

Mass illegal immigration. Weak leadership on the international stage. Funding endless wars. Inefficient, expensive "green" initiatives. Rampant inflation. Escalating crime. Promoting mental illness. All of these things destroy peace and prosperity. Trump's sane, pro-America, tradition-based policies restore and enhance peace and prosperity.

"Make America Great Again" is the greatest campaign slogan since at least as far back as Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" theme and maybe ever in U.S. political history. MAGA will never go away as a rallying cry. Vance has given the Trump-Vance campaign a strong option for 2024. Can't you just picture the bumper sticker?

PEACE. PROSPERITY.

TRUMP-VANCE 2024