RNC Night 2: House Leaders Make the Case for Another Trump Term

On the second night of the 2024 Republican National Convention, two members of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation spoke back-to-back, and each man shared his own reasons why voters need to put Donald Trump back in the White House.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) is a fighter. Not only did he survive a would-be assassin’s bullet in 2017, but he has battled cancer since last year. He used that same fighting spirit to talk about the stakes in this election.

“I was born in New Orleans, so I've seen some crazy things in my time,” he began. “But New Orleans has nothing on Washington DC these past four years. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have spent your tax dollars trashing America's finances in ways that no sane or sober-minded person ever would.”

Scalise turned to a discussion of energy. He drew a stark contrast between the domestic energy projects that the Biden administration killed with the foreign energy dominance that has continued apace under the Authoritarian Octogenarian’s watch:

They've eroded the American energy dominance that President Trump delivered. Joe Biden approved the Nord Stream Pipeline for Russia, but he killed the Keystone Pipeline here at home. Thousands of American jobs gone. It doesn't end there. Biden let Iran and Venezuela export their oil, but he stopped liquefied natural gas exports here in America. President Biden's not done. President Biden waived taxes on Chinese solar panels, but he raised taxes on Americans. When we elect Donald Trump as our next president and expand our Republican House Majority we will end the Democrats’ assault on American energy once and for all.

Scalise promised that a GOP majority with Trump in the White House would make the Trump tax cuts permanent, enhance border security — including building a border wall, protect voter integrity, enact school choice, and strengthen the military. But his most poignant moment was more personal.

“I need to say something about Saturday's attempt on President Trump's life,” Scalise recalled. “Many of you know I was the survivor of a politically motivated shooting in 2017. Not many know that while I was fighting for my life, Donald Trump was one of the first to come console my family at the hospital. That’s the kind of man he is: courageous under fire, compassionate towards others.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) next took to the podium to speak. He began by announcing that the House has begun to conduct an investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump, declaring that “The American people deserve to know the truth, and we will ensure accountability.”

He continued by reminding us of the stark contrast between the two sides in this election, telling the conventiongoers, “We're now in the midst of a struggle between two completely different visions of who we are as Americans and what our country will be.”

Johnson spoke about what he called the seven core principles of American conservatism: “individual freedom limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity.” He declared that “while they resonate in our hearts and in the hearts of most Americans, listen to me, the radical woke progressive left has disdain for those principles.”

The speaker talked about how he and his wife dropped their son off at the Naval Academy and how he worries about what could happen to our national security with another Biden-Harris term. Then he contrasted the current administration with the Republicans who fight for faith, family, and freedom.

“We were in a fateful battle of ideas my friends, we have to recognize that but in this battle, and in November, the American people will reject the party of self-destruction, and they will elect the party of peace and prosperity and opportunity,” Johnson declared.

Scalise and Johnson made compelling cases for change this November, and hopefully, voters heard those messages loud and clear.

