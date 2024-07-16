CNN Looks at the Polls, And Sees Trump Winning Big in November

Last week, CNN’s Harry Enten argued that while Biden had been through "arguably two of the worst weeks for a president running for reelection" that he could recall, "he’s still within earshot of former President Donald Trump."

However, on Tuesday, CNN’s John King reviewed the latest 2024 presidential race polling, and it’s everything that Democrats have feared, as it shows that Trump could potentially win in a decisive landslide.

“The state of the race on night two of the Republican convention is Donald Trump is leading in this race,” he began. "Significantly, if you look deep into the polling, he has a chance to build on it.”

King first looked back at the 2020 map before comparing it to the current map based on recent polling. It showed Trump winning the race with 272 Electoral College votes to Biden’s 225. That map still had Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as toss-ups.

"If this map played out and the election were today and the map played out like this, even if the tossups went blue, Donald Trump would win the election,” King noted.

But, as King went on to say, the situation looks better for Trump than the map was showing.

"If you look through this new polling today, it’s a small lead, but Donald Trump is leading in Pennsylvania right now. Donald Trump is leading in Wisconsin right now. Donald Trump is leading in Arizona right now."

Trump also appears to be leading in Nebraska’s 2nd District.

"So look at the map right now that gets Donald Trump to 303,” King continued. "And there’s new polling today that shows the president’s approval rating in these battleground states is below 40. The president’s ballot number right now is below 40 in most of those states. And it’s a 42 in Nevada. It’s very hard. In 16 weeks—we count the votes 16 weeks from tonight—to turn that around."

And it still gets worse for Joe Biden.

"Plus, Democrats are now worried, they think—I’m not saying this is going to happen—but what they’re saying is the president’s going to have to spend more time and more resources on places like Virginia because it’s competitive. In places like New Hampshire, because it’s competitive."

As he continued to assess recent polling, he noted that Donald Trump "is on a viable path, as of today, to get to 330 electoral votes, Wolf, or even higher."

Other states where the Trump campaign believes they’re competitive is Minnesota and New Mexico, which are traditionally blue states although recent polling shows they could be close.

King continued:

But the president’s standing, his approval rating, his ballot number, people’s views about how old he is and people who view people who view the state of the economy are very bad for the president right now. And so even if you just go back to where we started, Donald Trump is in command. The numbers are getting worse for the president, Wolf. And Donald Trump has an opportunity with this convention to build it even more.

I bet this was tough for Blitzer and King to report on.