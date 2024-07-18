Obama: 'Biden Needs to Seriously Consider His Viability'

Is that it? Is it over already for Presidentish Joe Biden?

Virtually everyone has said from the start that the only person with enough clout to get through DOCTOR Jill Biden's Reality Distortion Field and force Biden to drop his reelection bid is his old boss — and still the Democrats' Anointed One — Barack Obama.

Advertisement

And now the Democrat's elder statesman has spoken, albeit semi-privately, courtesy of the party's semiofficial mouthpiece, the Washington Post:

Former president Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking.

"Briefed on his thinking" is diplo-speak for, "Obama told them to get the word out but with genteel circumspection."

But there's nothing genteel about the shiv Obama just slipped between Biden's ribs.

"The guy who spent the last three years arguing that Biden would never drop out — that was me, BTW — is now braced for Biden's LBJ humiliation as soon as the markets close Friday afternoon," I quipped earlier today on X. "Not a prediction. Just something I'm prepared for."

That, however, was before the Obama story broke. This is no longer a drill. For the Democrats, this is "shields up, weapons stations, red alert" time.

Recommended: Will Biden Choose Medically Assisted Political Suicide?

Advertisement

Normally — that's not the correct word, but you know what I mean — I'd assume that the party had all its ducks in a row before the Obama people leaked to the Washington Post. They'd have Kamala Harris prepped to be the nominee or to exit with Biden, and they'd have Harris's running-mate (or her replacement) all warmed up, too.

But with the chaos that's still going on, I doubt any of that has taken place yet. I mean, just look at what's been going on this week among Democrats in the must-win state of Michigan.

So pro-Biden factions of the party deliberately sabotaged a swing state Democrat who came out against him?



These people way overestimate the strength of their hand. It's only going to piss other members off. https://t.co/1hAsU2Dq52 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 18, 2024

Would California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who remains a viable replacement for either the top or bottom of the ticket, have put his signature on his state's new teenage trans law if he'd been briefed?

The governor of America’s richest and most populous state yesterday doubled down on his new law, which requires that schools hide a psychiatric disorder known as gender dysphoria from parents.



California Governor Gavin Newsom claims his law “protects the child-parent… pic.twitter.com/ntyEjyUcmO — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) July 17, 2024

Advertisement

Nah. This would not have happened. Chaos rules.

What's the lesson in all this election-year madness?

If there is a lesson — although I'm not convinced there's much to be learned aside from "S*** happens, preferably to Democrats" — it's a rule we've probably all grown used to in recent years.

The conspiracy theorists were probably right all along.

Etch that into stone. Get it tattooed on your arm. Recite it at parties. Teach it to your children and grandchildren.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go to the kitchen and make myself a tinfoil hat to wear from now until Election Day.