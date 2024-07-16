The Morning Briefing: J.D. Vance Pick Continues Remarkable Campaign for Trump

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is continuing its unpaid leave after the incident with Canadian authorities.

There is certainly a lot on the menu for conservative political junkies this week. Anticipation for the Republican National Convention was already high because there wasn't a real one in 2020. Of course, the assassination attempt on Saturday heightened everything. Trump's arrival at the convention last night was electric.

Since Trump is a master showman, he also timed the announcement of his choice for running mate perfectly. The news hit when Stephen Green and I were doing the Monday episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," so we had the opportunity to immediately discuss what we like about J.D. Vance on the ticket.

OK, my initial reaction was a bit snarky:

"Trump-Vance 2024: Because All We Have to Do Is Cross Out the First Two Letters in Pence on the Old Signs" — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 15, 2024





There have obviously been a lot of discussions in recent weeks about who Trump might choose, and Vance always seemed to be at the top of the list. The old theory that the VP pick had to be from a state that the nominee might not otherwise win doesn't really apply as much as it used to, at least in this election. There aren't exactly a lot of high profile Republicans in Wisconsin, Michigan, or Pennsylvania.

Trump is running a very level-headed campaign this year. We all noticed during the debate that he's no longer prone to getting in his own way. As Kevin and I discussed on last week's episode of "Unwoke," this campaign has been free from unforced errors. It's even more impressive given all that the Democrats and their corrupt prosecutors and judges have been throwing at him.

Vance has been a very vocal supporter of Trump's. Trump can continue to be the elder statesman in this campaign and Vance can be the pit bull on the ticket. He's far more media savvy than most Republicans, due to the fact that he was already a celebrity who was used to dealing with them before he got into politics, just as Trump was before he was elected.

The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media will be more awful than they've ever been between now and November. An MSNBC hack wasted no time at the RNC yesterday, ambushing Donald Trump Jr. with a lot of brain-dead, "Gotcha!" talking points. Junior curb-stomped the idiot, telling him to "Just get out of here," which Lincoln covered.

J.D. Vance has demonstrated quite a knack for rejecting nonsense from ambush media types. The Trump campaign can just wind him up and let him shut down all of the sabotage attempts. Trump can still have his moments, but mostly remain above the fray. It's a great mix.

Mr. Green mentioned that Vance's age — he'll be 40 next month — will help counter the "Gosh, everyone's old in this election," chatter.

The fact that Vance is very new to politics appeals to me too. We have enough career politicians stinking up Washington. They're not wine, they definitely don't get better with age.

All in all, J.D. Vance is a great choice from my perspective. Now I'm going to go continue breathing a sigh of relief that the Tulsi Gabbard thing didn't happen.

Faux Conservative NY Times Errand Boy Bret Stephens: GOP Will 'Regret' Trump's Reelection

"Bret Stephens at The New York Times is one such 'conservative.' Born in New York City, boarding school in Massachusetts, master's degree from the London School of Economics — trust me, this guy's never been to Waffle House. That doesn't prevent him from truly believing that he knows what's best for Republicans out in the yucky hinterlands."

MSNBC Pulled 'Morning Joe' Today for One Very Smart Reason

"Translation: MSNBC can't trust Brzezinski, Scarborough, or any of 'Morning Joe's' stable of regular guests not to say something incendiary or embarrassing following the attempted assassination of a former American president and leading presidential candidate."

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here.

