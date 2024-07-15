BREAKING: Elon Musk Commits Staggering Amount of Cash Every MONTH to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Elon Musk reportedly plans to funnel approximately $45 million monthly into a new super political action committee (super PAC) supporting former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid. Sources familiar with the situation revealed this information to the Wall Street Journal.

The committee, named America PAC, boasts an impressive roster of backers, such as Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir Technologies; the Winklevoss twins; former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft; and her husband, Joe Craft, CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, a prominent coal producer.

"Formed in June, America PAC is focused on registering voters and convincing constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states, according to one of the people,” the Wall Street Journal reports. "The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust 'get out the vote' campaigns and took note of the amounts of money that the Biden administration has dedicated to so-called 'on the ground' efforts in swing states. America PAC will try to counter that."

Over 43% of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were mail-in ballots — the largest margin in history— and it is widely believed the Democrats’ embrace of mail-in voting tipped the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

This effort by Musk and his co-backers will be a tremendous force to help counter the Democrats’ mail-in ballot strategy.

The New York Times also reported on the formation of the pro-Trump super PAC Monday night.

Some of Elon Musk’s closest friends have helped start a new super PAC meant to help former President Donald J. Trump, creating an avenue for Mr. Musk and his $250 billion fortune to potentially play a significant role in the 2024 presidential race. The group, America PAC, is likely to draw support from Mr. Musk, according to three people close to the group who spoke on the condition of anonymity; it is not confirmed whether he has already donated. The group’s founding donors span Mr. Musk’s social circle and include a tight-knit network of wealthy tech entrepreneurs who frequently finance one another’s startups, philanthropic projects and favored political candidates. Mr. Musk had not donated to the super PAC as of June 30, the end of the most recent disclosure period, according to a Monday filing with the Federal Election Commission. But his tilt to the right, especially in his commentary on his social media site X, has left Republicans hoping he will wade more into funding conservative candidates and causes. On Saturday, soon after Mr. Trump survived an assassination attempt, Mr. Musk went on X to issue a full-throated endorsement of the former president.

“We believe that four more years of Joe Biden is a grave threat to the financial and physical safety of the United States,” the group said in a statement.

This is a huge game changer that could potentially level the playing field with the Democrats, who have built a solid mail-in voting strategy.