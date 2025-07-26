America’s ‘Extraordinary’ Jump in Foreign Population Post-1980

We are a nation of immigrants, but we should not be a nation of illegal immigrants — nor should we be using immigration as a “solution” to our population decline. Yet that’s exactly what we’ve been doing.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) has a new report analyzing data from 1850 to the present, but particularly from 1980 onwards, to assess the increase in our foreign-born population. And the results are sobering.

Big business of course wants lots of illegal immigration, because they can hire those people at cheaper wages in worse working conditions while Americans go unemployed. And Democrats love illegal immigration because they can use the new waves of population to rig congressional apportionment and elections. But in the meantime, our culture is changing. The cat-grilling Haitians and the child-abusing Salvadoran gang members are examples of “migrants” who simply imported their crime and/or third world mindset to America without assimilating when they arrived here.

From CIS:

The foreign-born or immigrant population (legal and illegal together) at the start of 2025 hit a record high, both numerically and as a share of the total U.S. population. This report uses decennial Census data and government surveys to examine the size of the foreign-born population at the regional and state level since 1850, focusing on the growth since 1980. The increases at the sub-national level in many parts of the country in the last 45 years can only be described as extraordinary. Reflecting the border surge, we also examine the large increases in the foreign-born population from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2025 in a number of states. The dramatic increase in the foreign-born population is all the more striking because it can grow only from new arrivals — births to immigrants in the United States add only to the native-born — and each year some immigrants already here go home or pass away. But the number of new arrivals has been so high that it dwarfs outmigration and natural mortality.

Among the states with historic highs of foreigners in population percentage this year are Florida, Texas, Maryland, Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi, Indiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

CIS added that the foreign-born population overall from 1980 to 2025 grew eight times faster than the U.S.-born population. But that’s not the whole story. In 17 states, the rate of growth for the foreign-born population was 20 times faster than the U.S.-born population.





Founding Father Alexander Hamilton believed in allowing immigration, but warned against mass influxes of foreigners. “The influx of foreigners must, therefore, tend to produce a heterogeneous compound; to change and corrupt the national spirit; to complicate and confound public opinion; to introduce foreign propensities.” He wanted patriotic immigrants who could be assimilated and would not simply import anti-American beliefs and habits from their countries to a new geographical location. That’s a warning we haven’t heeded, and the results are likely to be disastrous.

