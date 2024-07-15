WATCH: Trump Brings the House Down With Arrival at RNC

Paula Bolyard | 10:18 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump made an unscheduled appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, just two days after taking a bullet to the ear and surviving an assassination attempt. 

The presumptive Republican nominee was sporting a plain white bandage on the injured ear. Not surprisingly, he received thunderous applause: 

His newly announced running mate J.D. Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Tucker Carlson were seated with Trump. 

This was no doubt an emotional moment for Trump, with the near-death experience fresh in his mind. 

Of course, no Trump rally would be complete with out Lee Greenwood: 

