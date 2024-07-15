WATCH: Trump Brings the House Down With Arrival at RNC

Donald Trump made an unscheduled appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, just two days after taking a bullet to the ear and surviving an assassination attempt.

Donald Trump rolls up to the RNC with his ear bandaged! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AFkIXR66kW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024





The presumptive Republican nominee was sporting a plain white bandage on the injured ear. Not surprisingly, he received thunderous applause:

Day 1 of the Republican Convention — Donald Trump enters the arena with a bandage over his ear — to thunderous applause. pic.twitter.com/1S0vgH7jGv — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) July 16, 2024

His newly announced running mate J.D. Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Tucker Carlson were seated with Trump.

This was no doubt an emotional moment for Trump, with the near-death experience fresh in his mind.

Of course, no Trump rally would be complete with out Lee Greenwood:

🚨Lee Greenwood gives an incredible introduction to Donald Trump as he enters the RNC Convention 🇺🇸



Grab your tissues. pic.twitter.com/tgrwlCG1K7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024

