WHOA: Young Voters Abandoning the Dems in Droves

A years-long collapse in support for Democrats among young Gen Z "Zoomer" males accelerated to a dizzying speed during the Presidentish Joe Biden administration — and that's before Donald Trump's display of sheer damn manliness in the moments after Saturday's assassination attempt.

The collapse began in 2016, the same year Donald Trump was elected to his first term in office — and, looking back, it seems almost inevitable. That was the year the American Left went from merely unhinged to flying off the rails like Doc Brown and Clara Clayton at the very end of "Back to the Future Part III."

Daniel Cox — aka The Liberal Patriot — wrote Monday, "A mounting number of polls suggest that young voters are shedding their Democratic attachments" and that "the way young people relate to the two major political parties is undergoing a momentous change."

A recent Pew study found that "young Americans are evenly divided between the parties: 47 percent lean towards or identify as Republicans and 46 percent identify as Democrats."

Look at these other numbers from Gallup. They're unsustainable for the so-called Party of Youth.

Democratic support among young men (18-29) collapsing



✔️ 2016: 51% young men ID Democrat



✔️ 2023: 39% young men ID Democrat



Source: @dcoxpolls pic.twitter.com/bwgC9llRKi — Brad Wilcox (@BradWilcoxIFS) July 15, 2024

Gallup has conducted this party ID/lean poll since 1998, so presumably, they know a thing or two about it.

"Biden is a big reason why," Cox concluded, but there's much more to it than that.

Let me tell you a true story about my own Gen Z son's embrace of the Right.

I try not to talk politics around the house. My wife loves that I serve as her news filter, and mostly what I send her are either person-saves-dog stories or dog-saves-person stories. Our sons aren't exposed to a whole lot of politics around here unless they broach it first.

So it was a big surprise when my eldest, now 18 but just 13 at the time, told me he'd been watching Ben Shapiro on YouTube and asked if I would buy him a subscription to the Daily Wire. Mostly, he wanted the Leftist Tears travel mug so he could bring it to school and drink from it during classes with various left-leaning teachers.

Naturally, I obliged. I also told him, "We have a VIP subscription service, too. If you ever want to read any of my stuff, I'd be happy to give you my login."

"Nah, that's OK."

Ah, fatherhood. But there is a point to my little digression.

It seems like some days, my eldest and I communicate mostly by messaging one another the funniest memes we can find. It's a well-worn bromide that the Left can't meme, and it's well-worn because it's largely true. And if there's one thing young men enjoy (and this middle-aged man, too), it's the thrill of laughing at things we're not supposed to laugh at.

In everything from re-nominating a POTUS who, on some days, can barely walk, talk, or avoid sharting himself, to Disney turning the once-mighty Star Wars and Marvel superhero franchises into lame DEI fests, the Left has given us plenty to laugh at.

That laughter helped turn my formerly non-political young son into a young man who can't wait to vote for Donald Trump this November.

Hollywood and the media have been dominated by the Left for so long that we conservatives tend to HARRUMPH and pay it no mind. But the power of storytelling is still real, and our ability to tell those stories — even if in condensed, social media form — has circumvented Hollywood.

Sensible young Gen Z men (and some women, too) are proving that.