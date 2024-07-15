Media Reacts to Vance as VP Exactly the Way You'd Expect

So Donald Trump finally revealed his running mate. It's Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio). I personally have not had much interest in the VP speculation. I just want Trump to win in November. He could have picked a sock puppet for all I care.

The reaction from the mainstream media is exactly how you would expect.

Keep in mind, this is barely two days after Trump had a bullet graze his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania. You would think the Democrats and their media lackeys would take a moment to realize they could have very well inspired that shooting with their incessant yammering about how Trump is Literally Hitler and a fascist who would bring an end to American democracy, but these people have no shame or self-awareness.

Case in point: Biden's handlers scribbled out a tweet on X saying Vance wants to cut taxes for the rich and raise them on working people (how does that even work?), and naturally the link to donate to his campaign says "protect democracy."

Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.



Well, I don’t intend to let them. And if you’re with me, pitch in: https://t.co/ALkc9uHFh9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2024

Some goober on Vox is already breathlessly telling us that Vance is a "naked authoritarian" who helped raise money for people imprisoned for January 6 and wants to fire a bunch of government pencil-pushers.

Are they trying to sell him to me?

New York Magazine said that Trump picking Vance means he "picked MAGA over unity."

"Let’s compromise! Do things my way! Let’s unite behind my agenda! If that’s the idea, then a Trump-Vance ticket does make sense, insofar as an authoritarian regime is often advertised as promoting the “unity” of unopposed power. A “new,” peace-loving Vance is as theoretically possible as a “new,” peace-loving Donald Trump, but it’s not a very good bet," New York Magazine wrote.

I have no dog in that debate about whether Vance is a good pick or not because, as I said above, I only care that Trump wins in November, but the media is using the "Trump is a dictator" rhetoric.

We can expect a lot more mainstream media outlets to go right back to yowling and screaming and crying and wailing about how Le Bad Orange Man and his new sidekick (Le Bad Ohio Man?) will turn America into a fascist hellhole where women are brood-mares, minorities are gone, and puppies must be kicked by law.

Again, this is right after Trump almost was killed.

But what do they care?

