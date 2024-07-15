Here's a List of Everyone Scheduled to Speak at the RNC in Milwaukee This Week

The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee, Wisc., this week, and although news of the assassination attempt on Trump has dominated the news, it's worth paying attention to both the convention and scheduled speakers. Although the RNC has not released a prime time schedule, we do have a list of names. (Scroll down for PJ Media programming notes for this week.)

Advertisement

Republican elected officials and candidates:

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.)

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

U.S. Senator (and NRSC chairman) Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

U.S. Senator (and VP candidate) JD Vance (R-Ohio)

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (R-Mich.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Sam Brown (R- Nev.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio)

U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick (R-Pa.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Hung Cao (R-Va.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Hovde (R-Wisc.)

U.S. Senate Candidate Gov. Jim Justice (W.V.)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)

U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.)

U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

U.S. Rep. and NRCC chairman) Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

U.S. Rep. (and House GOP Conference chair) Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

U.S. Rep. John James (R-Mich.)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas)

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.)

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.)

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.)

Attorney General Brenna Bird (R-Iowa)

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-N.C.)

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a former Democrat

Republican movers and shakers:

Lee Zeldin, former U.S. Rep. (R-N.Y.)

East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway

Dr. Ben Carson, former United States secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump

Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence

Peter Navarro, former director of United States Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy

Mike Pompeo, former U.S. secretary of state

Linda McMahon, former U.S. administrator of SBA

Newt Gingrich, former U.S House Speaker

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition

Tucker Carlson, TV host

Savannah Chrisley, TV personality and criminal justice reform advocate

Franklin Graham, faith leader

Lee Greenwood, country music star

Alina Habba, Trump campaign senior advisor

Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply

Tom Homan, former acting ICE director

Chris Janson, country music star

Perry Johnson, businessman

Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA

Sean O’Brien, president of TEAMSTERS

Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman

Amber Rose, rapper and influencer

Advertisement

David Sacks, CEO of Yammer

Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods

Dana White, CEO of UFC

Steven and Zach Witkoff, businessman

Programming note: PJ media will have continuous live coverage of the RNC on Wednesday (a team liveblog) when all the most popular speakers are featured, and on Thursday (VodkaPundti's Drunkblog), the night Donald Trump accepts the nomination to be the Republican candidate for president of the United States. We'd love to have you join us as newly minted VIP members, so we're offering a huge 60% discount this week. You'll not only get access to our brilliant and funny comments section, but you'll also get unlimited members-only content at PJ Media for only $1.63 per month. If you can pay a bit more—$3.00 per month) you can sign up for VIP Gold, our all-access program that gets you all the content on all the Townhall Media sites: Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir. Sign up here using the promo code MAGA24.