Here's a List of Everyone Scheduled to Speak at the RNC in Milwaukee This Week

The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee, Wisc., this week, and although news of the assassination attempt on Trump has dominated the news, it's worth paying attention to both the convention and scheduled speakers. Although the RNC has not released a prime time schedule, we do have a list of names. (Scroll down for PJ Media programming notes for this week.)
Republican elected officials and candidates:
U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)
U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)
U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)
U.S. Senator (and NRSC chairman) Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
U.S. Senator (and VP candidate) JD Vance (R-Ohio)
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (R-Mich.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Sam Brown (R- Nev.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio)
U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick (R-Pa.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Hung Cao (R-Va.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Hovde (R-Wisc.)
U.S. Senate Candidate Gov. Jim Justice (W.V.)
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)
U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.)
U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)
U.S. Rep. and NRCC chairman) Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)
U.S. Rep. (and House GOP Conference chair) Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)
U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
U.S. Rep. John James (R-Mich.)
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)
U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas)
U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas)
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.)
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.)
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.)
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas)
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.)
Attorney General Brenna Bird (R-Iowa)
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-N.C.)
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a former Democrat
Republican movers and shakers:
Lee Zeldin, former U.S. Rep. (R-N.Y.)
East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway
Dr. Ben Carson, former United States secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump
Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence
Peter Navarro, former director of United States Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy
Mike Pompeo, former U.S. secretary of state
Linda McMahon, former U.S. administrator of SBA
Newt Gingrich, former U.S House Speaker
Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition
Tucker Carlson, TV host
Savannah Chrisley, TV personality and criminal justice reform advocate
Franklin Graham, faith leader
Lee Greenwood, country music star
Alina Habba, Trump campaign senior advisor
Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply
Tom Homan, former acting ICE director
Chris Janson, country music star
Perry Johnson, businessman
Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA
Sean O’Brien, president of TEAMSTERS
Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman
Amber Rose, rapper and influencer
David Sacks, CEO of Yammer
Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods
Dana White, CEO of UFC
Steven and Zach Witkoff, businessman
Programming note: PJ media will have continuous live coverage of the RNC on Wednesday (a team liveblog) when all the most popular speakers are featured, and on Thursday (VodkaPundti's Drunkblog), the night Donald Trump accepts the nomination to be the Republican candidate for president of the United States. We'd love to have you join us as newly minted VIP members, so we're offering a huge 60% discount this week. You'll not only get access to our brilliant and funny comments section, but you'll also get unlimited members-only content at PJ Media for only $1.63 per month. If you can pay a bit more—$3.00 per month) you can sign up for VIP Gold, our all-access program that gets you all the content on all the Townhall Media sites: Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir. Sign up here using the promo code MAGA24.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member