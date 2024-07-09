The Morning Briefing: LOL Alert — The Dems Wanted Fiery Joe Biden, They Got Fiery Joe Biden

Top O' the Briefing

There have been a lot of things to revel in whilst watching the Democrats' forced acknowledgement of Joe Biden's mental decline. We're not monsters; we don't celebrate the age-related decline of a man in the twilight of his life. We are merely enjoying the fact that the Dems have to admit that we've been right (Right) all along.

In 2024, all involved with propping up The Myth of Joe Biden pointed to his State of the Union Address. The common refrain from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media was that President LOLEightyonemillion was "fiery." He was the angry old man who the Left wanted to battle the monster under the bed, Donald Trump.

"Fiery" is what they wanted and needed him to be. As I wrote here in the Briefing the morning after the SOTU, they really overshot the uppers dosage.

I wasn't being my usual flippant self when I wrote that. I knew whence I spoke. Here's more from my assessment of the speech:

Some people may think I'm talking about "uppers" simply because I like to be merciless when writing about Joe Biden. I would remind everyone that I am an entertainer from the 1980s, so I have more than a passing familiarity with what people on high-end stimulants look and act like. POTUS was straight-up wired last night.

Yes, they'd given the boy the good stuff that night.

The result they got was a very wired, angry Joe Biden. At the time, that was a thing to celebrate. Dems wanted him to seem vital and ready to go after Donald Trump. It was nothing but a party for them. The few days after that were all about how fiery and combative he was.

It was party time for the Dems and their media lap dogs.

Well, the combative, divisive Joe Biden who the Democrats had hoped was manageable is still the guy who wants to battle, even if it means he has to push against the will of his party.

This is from something Matt wrote yesterday:

Biden wrote a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday revealing his intentions. He's not dropping out. “I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," he wrote in the letter.

Joe Biden is so not in the mood for the Democratic voters' desire for him to gracefully exit the race. More importantly, his wife is in it to win it.

The "fiery," take-no-prisoners Joe Biden that the Coastal Media Bubble™ hacks celebrated last March is front and center now, and supported by his powerful, willful, wife.

DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden has no interest in changing residences; she wants her full eight years enjoying White House staff. She knows that her best shot is to make sure that hubby seems aggressive and able.

Enter Angry Joe.

Joseph Robinette Biden has always been a bitter, angry piece of work. He didn't want to be His High Holiness Barack Obama's Veep, he wanted to be the president. Oh, that was his wife's agenda too.

Joe and Jill Biden have won the prize they've been after for a while. There is no real world scenario in which they give up the power they have.

Fiery Joe is here, and he's not in the mood to leave the race. Nor is his wife.

Have fun dealing with the Frankenstein's monster of an idiot that you've put together for this election, Democrats.

