France Just Committed Suicide

"Each one hopes that if he feeds the crocodile enough, the crocodile will eat him last," is how Winston Churchill, just months away from becoming Britain's wartime Prime Minister, described the appeasement that led to World War II. "All of them hope that the storm will pass before their turn comes to be devoured. "

The same could be said of France's snap election, in which everyone from French Stalinists to the country's business interests banded together to defeat the country's "far right" at the polls. But the far right is not the threat, and the crocodile snapping at everyone's heels is the accelerating Islamification of France.

While Marine Le Pen's conservative National Rally performed unexpectedly well in the first round of voting, Sunday's second-round results were a disappointment — dangerously so. While the pro-business bloc joined forces with French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition, it still came in second to the far-left New Popular Front.

None of the coalitions that came together against Le Pen won big enough to form a government, but the New Popular Front will certainly be a part of it since French elites would rather die than partner with Le Pen's National Rally. The Wall Street Journal described the NPF as "a diverse coalition whose most powerful faction is a polarizing, far-left party, France Unbowed."

The NPF "wants to lower France’s retirement age and vastly expand government spending on social welfare, environmental protection, and health care," according to the Washington Post. Macron's coalition wants to continue the same 'business as usual" approach that led to Le Pen's first-round upset. Neither opposes the ongoing Islamification of France, where in the no-go zones in the Paris suburbs the most popular boy's name is Mohammed.

By 2017, there were Muslim-majority no-go zones in all of France's major cities:

In the heart of Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Grenoble, Avignon, districts here and there have been "privatized" by a mix of drug traffickers, Salafist zealots and Islamic youth gangs. The main victims are women. They are – Muslim and non-Muslim -- sexually harassed; some are sexually assaulted. The politicians, as usual, are fully informed of the situation imposed upon women.

Unchecked immigration continues because French elites want it to continue, even though "figures reported by the Paris Police Headquarters, [show that] 77% of solved rape cases in 2023 were committed by foreign nationals."

Why? Books have and will be written on the subject of Europe's self-loathing, a continent that decades ago gave up fighting vainly the old ennui — or much of anything else, for that matter.

“It is clear today that there is no future for Jews in France," Paris Chief Rabbi Moshe Sebbag concluded on Sunday. "I tell everyone who is young to go to Israel or a more secure country.”

Charles Martel saved France — and likely much of Western Europe — from the Umayyad Caliphate at the Battle of Tours in 732. Nevertheless, it would take more than 750 years to take back Spain from Muslim conquest, finally ending in 1492 with the destruction of what was left of the Caliphate in Grenada. If France had fallen, too, the Reconquista likely would never have happened at all.

Today's French elites would rather lose to today's invaders than lose an election to the country's "far right." Having invited the crocodile in, everyone from the French Communist Party to President Macron hopes they'll be the last to be devoured.

If that isn't national suicide, I don't know what it is.